Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cleaner & Degreaser After Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Repair Service, by Supply Mode, by Type, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cleaner & Degreaser After Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2021-2025 due to the increasing automobiles demand globally, increasing vehicle sales, stringent government rules for better fuel efficiency and increasing average vehicle miles travelled every year.
Based on vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. In 2019, the passenger cars segment dominated the market due to increasing sales and the demand for passenger cars globally and the segment is also expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years.
Based on repair services, the market is segregated into original equipment supplier (OES) and independent aftermarket (IAM). The OES repair services dominated the market in 2019 owing to reliability, quality and warranty of products used for cleaning and maintenance. Based on regional analysis, North America region dominated the market in 2019 due to the growing demand for commercial vehicles in the region and growing awareness among consumers about the cleaner & degreaser products.
Some of the major players operating in the Global Cleaner & Degreaser After Market are 3M, ZEP, FUCHS, WURTH, BASF, WD-40, Abro, DOW, Penray, Rdiator Speciality Company. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cleaner & Degreaser After Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Product Awareness
5.2. Brand Awareness
5.3. Brand Recall
5.4. Product Pricing
6. Global Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Overview
7. Global Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicle)
7.2.2. By Repair Service (Original Equipment Supplier (OES) and Independent After market (IAM))
7.2.3. By Supply Mode (Aerosol Can, Drum, Spray Bottle, Jug and Pail)
7.2.4. By Type (Water-Based and Solvent-Based)
7.2.5. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Type
8.2.3. By Repair Service
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.1. China Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.3.1.2.2. By Repair Service
8.3.2. India Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.3.2.2.2. By Repair Service
8.3.3. Japan Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.3.3.2.2. By Repair Service
8.3.4. South Korea Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.3.4.2.2. By Repair Service
8.3.5. Thailand Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.3.5.2.2. By Repair Service
9. Europe & CIS Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Type
9.2.3. By Repair Service
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9.3.1. France Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.3.1.2.2. By Repair Service
9.3.2. Germany Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.3.2.2.2. By Repair Service
9.3.3. United Kingdom Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.3.3.2.2. By Repair Service
9.3.4. Italy Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
9.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.3.4.2.2. By Repair Service
9.3.5. Spain Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
9.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.3.5.2.2. By Repair Service
10. North America Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Type
10.2.3. By Repair Service
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. North America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. United States Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.3.1.2.2. By Repair Service
10.3.2. Mexico Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.3.2.2.2. By Repair Service
10.3.3. Canada Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.3.3.2.2. By Repair Service
11. South America Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Type
11.2.3. By Repair Service
11.2.4. By Country
11.2.5. Brazil Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
11.2.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.5.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.5.2.2. By Repair Service
11.2.6. Argentina Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
11.2.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.6.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2.6.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.6.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.6.2.2. By Repair Service
11.2.7. Colombia Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
11.2.7.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.7.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2.7.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.7.2.2. By Repair Service
12. Middle East and Africa Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.2.2. By Type
12.2.3. By Repair Service
12.2.4. By Country
12.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12.3.1. South Africa Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
12.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.3.1.2.2. By Repair Service
12.3.2. Saudi Arabia Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
12.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.3.2.2.2. By Repair Service
12.3.3. UAE Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
12.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.3.3.2.2. By Repair Service
12.3.4. Qatar Cleaner & Degreaser After Market Outlook
12.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.3.4.2.2. By Repair Service
13. Supply Chain Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. The 3M Company
16.2. ZEP Infratech Limited
16.3. FUCHS Petrolub SE
16.4. BASF SE
16.5. WD-40
16.6. Abro
16.7. The DOW Chemical Company
16.8. The Penray Companies, Inc.
16.9. WURTH
16.10. Radiator Speciality Company
17. Strategic Recommendation
18. About the Author & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3avlfz
