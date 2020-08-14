Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Services and Parts (Oils, Tires, Batteries, Oil Filter, and Others), by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Factors such as increasing average age of vehicle owing to growing technological advancements and increase in the average miles driven per vehicle will drive the demand of automotive repair and maintenance services over the forecast period. Moreover, growing road safety consciousness among people, the average repair & maintenance spending by an individual is expected to increase which will further boost to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing sales of used cars across many regions would further increase the demand of automotive repair and maintenance services during the next five years.



Based on region, in 2019, North America region dominated the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well owing to increasing sales & production of the vehicles, the growing used car market and government stringent regulations for the maintenance of the vehicle.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market are Sumitomo Corporation, Ashland Automotive Inc., Monro Muffler Brake Inc., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Belron International Ltd., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Driven Brands Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Halfords Group plc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market, in terms of value and volume

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market based on vehicle type, Services & Parts and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Brand Awareness

5.3. Brand Recall

5.4. Product Pricing



6. Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Overview



7. Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

7.2.2. By Services and Parts (Oils, Tires, Batteries, Oil Filter, Wiper Blades, Lights, Air Filter, Spark Plugs and Others)

7.2.3. By Region

7.2.4. By Company

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Services and Parts

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Services and Parts

8.3.2. India Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Services and Parts

8.3.3. Japan Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Services and Parts

8.3.4. South Korea Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Services and Parts

8.3.5. Thailand Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.5.2.2. By Services and Parts



9. Europe Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Services and Parts

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9.3.1. France Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Services and Parts

9.3.2. Germany Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Services and Parts

9.3.3. United Kingdom Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Services and Parts

9.3.4. Italy Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

9.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.4.1.1. By Value

9.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.3.4.2.2. By Services and Parts

9.3.5. Spain Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

9.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.5.1.1. By Value

9.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.3.5.2.2. By Services and Parts



10. North America Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Services and Parts

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. North America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. United States Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.3.1.2.2. By Services and Parts

10.3.2. Mexico Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.3.2.2.2. By Services and Parts

10.3.3. Canada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.3.3.2.2. By Services and Parts



11. South America Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.2.2. By Services and Parts

11.2.3. By Country

11.3. South America: Country Analysis

11.3.1. Brazil Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.1.1.1. By Value

11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.3.1.2.2. By Services and Parts

11.3.2. Argentina Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.2.1.1. By Value

11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.3.2.2.2. By Services and Parts

11.3.3. Colombia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.3.1.1. By Value

11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.3.3.2.2. By Services and Parts



12. Middle East and Africa Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Vehicle Type

12.2.2. By Services and Parts

12.2.3. By Country

12.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12.3.1. South Africa Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

12.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.1.1.1. By Value

12.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

12.3.1.2.2. By Services and Parts

12.3.2. Saudi Arabia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

12.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.2.1.1. By Value

12.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

12.3.2.2.2. By Services and Parts

12.3.3. UAE Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

12.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3.1.1. By Value

12.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type

12.3.3.2.2. By Services and Parts

12.3.4. Qatar Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook

12.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.4.1.1. By Value

12.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

12.3.4.2.2. By Services and Parts



13. Supply Chain Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Sumitomo Corporation

16.2. Ashland Automotive Inc

16.3. Monro Muffler Brake Inc

16.4. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

16.5. Belron International Ltd

16.6. Asbury Automotive Group Inc

16.7. Driven Brands Inc

16.8. Firestone Complete Auto Care

16.9. Halfords Group plc

16.10. Jiffy Lube International



17. Strategic Recommendation



18. About the Author & Disclaimer



