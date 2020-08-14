Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Services and Parts (Oils, Tires, Batteries, Oil Filter, and Others), by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing average age of vehicle owing to growing technological advancements and increase in the average miles driven per vehicle will drive the demand of automotive repair and maintenance services over the forecast period. Moreover, growing road safety consciousness among people, the average repair & maintenance spending by an individual is expected to increase which will further boost to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing sales of used cars across many regions would further increase the demand of automotive repair and maintenance services during the next five years.
Based on region, in 2019, North America region dominated the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well owing to increasing sales & production of the vehicles, the growing used car market and government stringent regulations for the maintenance of the vehicle.
Some of the major players operating in the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market are Sumitomo Corporation, Ashland Automotive Inc., Monro Muffler Brake Inc., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Belron International Ltd., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Driven Brands Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Halfords Group plc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Product Awareness
5.2. Brand Awareness
5.3. Brand Recall
5.4. Product Pricing
6. Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Overview
7. Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle)
7.2.2. By Services and Parts (Oils, Tires, Batteries, Oil Filter, Wiper Blades, Lights, Air Filter, Spark Plugs and Others)
7.2.3. By Region
7.2.4. By Company
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Services and Parts
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.1. China Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.1.1.1. By Value
8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.3.1.2.2. By Services and Parts
8.3.2. India Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.2.1.1. By Value
8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.3.2.2.2. By Services and Parts
8.3.3. Japan Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.3.1.1. By Value
8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.3.3.2.2. By Services and Parts
8.3.4. South Korea Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.4.1.1. By Value
8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.3.4.2.2. By Services and Parts
8.3.5. Thailand Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.5.1.1. By Value
8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.3.5.2.2. By Services and Parts
9. Europe Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Services and Parts
9.2.3. By Country
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9.3.1. France Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.1.1.1. By Value
9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.3.1.2.2. By Services and Parts
9.3.2. Germany Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.2.1.1. By Value
9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.3.2.2.2. By Services and Parts
9.3.3. United Kingdom Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.3.1.1. By Value
9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.3.3.2.2. By Services and Parts
9.3.4. Italy Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
9.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.4.1.1. By Value
9.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.3.4.2.2. By Services and Parts
9.3.5. Spain Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
9.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.5.1.1. By Value
9.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.3.5.2.2. By Services and Parts
10. North America Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Services and Parts
10.2.3. By Country
10.3. North America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. United States Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.1.1.1. By Value
10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.3.1.2.2. By Services and Parts
10.3.2. Mexico Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.2.1.1. By Value
10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.3.2.2.2. By Services and Parts
10.3.3. Canada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.3.1.1. By Value
10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.3.3.2.2. By Services and Parts
11. South America Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Services and Parts
11.2.3. By Country
11.3. South America: Country Analysis
11.3.1. Brazil Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.1.1.1. By Value
11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.3.1.2.2. By Services and Parts
11.3.2. Argentina Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.2.1.1. By Value
11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.3.2.2.2. By Services and Parts
11.3.3. Colombia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.3.1.1. By Value
11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.3.3.2.2. By Services and Parts
12. Middle East and Africa Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.2.2. By Services and Parts
12.2.3. By Country
12.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12.3.1. South Africa Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
12.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.1.1.1. By Value
12.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.3.1.2.2. By Services and Parts
12.3.2. Saudi Arabia Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
12.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2.1.1. By Value
12.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.3.2.2.2. By Services and Parts
12.3.3. UAE Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
12.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3.1.1. By Value
12.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.3.3.2.2. By Services and Parts
12.3.4. Qatar Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Outlook
12.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.4.1.1. By Value
12.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.3.4.2.2. By Services and Parts
13. Supply Chain Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Sumitomo Corporation
16.2. Ashland Automotive Inc
16.3. Monro Muffler Brake Inc
16.4. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
16.5. Belron International Ltd
16.6. Asbury Automotive Group Inc
16.7. Driven Brands Inc
16.8. Firestone Complete Auto Care
16.9. Halfords Group plc
16.10. Jiffy Lube International
17. Strategic Recommendation
18. About the Author & Disclaimer
