Bioggio, Switzerland, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer announced the next steps in its partnership with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

As official partners, Acer and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN also worked together to create engaging and compelling content for social media

and other digital campaigns.





Acer is set to launch a new campaign targeted at users of design and simulation in engineering and manufacturing applications under the theme

“Designed to Race” featuring its ConceptD solutions including stationary and mobile workstations and Monitors.





The second campaign set to be released in the coming weeks focuses on Acer’s ENDURO ruggedized PCs “BUILT FOR EXTREME”.





“Acer has created an incredibly engaging marketing and activation strategy around our partnership and the whole Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team,”

says Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG. “It’s a highly exciting development and I can’t

wait to see these initiatives roll out in the next few weeks.”





“We are proud to partner with one of the most prestigious teams in Formula One history, and to deliver to our commercial channel and retail partners

highly attractive marketing programs to create demand for our commercial solutions,” said Hajo Blingen, Vice President Marketing, Acer Europe SA.

Both campaigns include a 360-degree holistic activation strategy delivering B2B concepts and tool boxes for partners to elevate the brand awareness

and credibility for ConceptD solutions and Acer ENDURO ruggedized PCs.





Learn more about how ConceptD helped Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN during the design, development and engineering process. Watch full story here.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world’s top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused

on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike.

From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer’s 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design,

marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

Formula One team; Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing; and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts

full and model-scale testing in the factory’s state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies

collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal

and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For the last 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship

series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and

privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters

the 2020 championship under the new team name Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

Attachments

Manuel Linnig Acer Europe, Middle East and Africa manuel.linnig@acer.com