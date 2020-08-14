New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Camshaft Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899085/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LCVs segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $793.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Automotive Camshaft market in the U.S. is estimated at US$793.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$737.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
HCVs Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
In the global HCVs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$287.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$346.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$500.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899085/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Camshaft Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Camshaft Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Camshaft Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Camshaft Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: LCVs (Vehicle Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: LCVs (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: LCVs (Vehicle Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: HCVs (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: HCVs (Vehicle Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: HCVs (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: OEM (Sales Channel) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Camshaft Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Automotive Camshaft Market in the United States by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Automotive Camshaft Market in the United States by
Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Review
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Automotive Camshaft Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 28: Canadian Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Review
by Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Automotive Camshaft Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Camshaft: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Automotive Camshaft Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Automotive Camshaft Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Camshaft: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Automotive Camshaft Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Automotive Camshaft Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Automotive Camshaft Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Automotive Camshaft Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Automotive Camshaft Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Automotive Camshaft Market by Sales Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Camshaft Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Automotive Camshaft Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Automotive Camshaft Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Automotive Camshaft Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Automotive Camshaft Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Camshaft Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Automotive Camshaft Market in France by Vehicle Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Automotive Camshaft Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Automotive Camshaft Market in France by Sales
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Automotive Camshaft Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Automotive Camshaft Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Automotive Camshaft Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Automotive Camshaft Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Automotive Camshaft Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Automotive Camshaft Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Automotive Camshaft Market by Sales Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Camshaft: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Automotive Camshaft Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Camshaft: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Camshaft Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Review by
Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Automotive Camshaft Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Review by
Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Automotive Camshaft Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Automotive Camshaft Market in Russia by Vehicle Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Automotive Camshaft Market in Russia by Sales
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Automotive Camshaft Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 92: Automotive Camshaft Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Automotive Camshaft Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Automotive Camshaft Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Automotive Camshaft Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Automotive Camshaft Market in Asia-Pacific by Sales
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Camshaft Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Automotive Camshaft Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Automotive Camshaft Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Automotive Camshaft Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Automotive Camshaft Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Review by
Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Automotive Camshaft Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 112: Indian Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Review by
Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Automotive Camshaft Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Automotive Camshaft Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Automotive Camshaft Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Automotive Camshaft Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Automotive Camshaft Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Automotive Camshaft Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 120: Automotive Camshaft Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Camshaft:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Automotive Camshaft Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Camshaft Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Camshaft:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Automotive Camshaft Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Camshaft Market
Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Automotive Camshaft Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Automotive Camshaft Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Automotive Camshaft Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Automotive Camshaft Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Automotive Camshaft Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Automotive Camshaft Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Automotive Camshaft Market by Sales
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Automotive Camshaft Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 140: Automotive Camshaft Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Automotive Camshaft Market in Brazil by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Automotive Camshaft Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Automotive Camshaft Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Automotive Camshaft Market in Brazil by Sales
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Camshaft Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Camshaft Market Share Analysis
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Automotive Camshaft Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Automotive Camshaft Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Automotive Camshaft Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 155: Automotive Camshaft Market in Rest of Latin America
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Automotive Camshaft Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Camshaft Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020
to 2027
Table 158: Automotive Camshaft Market in Rest of Latin America
by Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Camshaft Market
Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Automotive Camshaft Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Automotive Camshaft Historic Market
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Automotive Camshaft Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Camshaft Historic Market
by Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Automotive Camshaft Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Automotive Camshaft: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Automotive Camshaft Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Automotive Camshaft Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Camshaft: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Automotive Camshaft Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Automotive Camshaft Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Automotive Camshaft Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 179: Automotive Camshaft Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Automotive Camshaft Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Automotive Camshaft Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Camshaft Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Automotive Camshaft Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Camshaft Market by Sales
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Automotive Camshaft Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Automotive Camshaft Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Automotive Camshaft Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Automotive Camshaft Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Camshaft Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 192: Automotive Camshaft Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Automotive Camshaft Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Automotive Camshaft Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Automotive Camshaft Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Camshaft Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Camshaft Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Automotive Camshaft Market in Africa by Vehicle
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Automotive Camshaft Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Automotive Camshaft Market in Africa by Sales
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Automotive Camshaft Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899085/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: