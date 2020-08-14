Press release – Paris- 04/09/2020
Combined Annual General Meeting of September 2020
The Convening Notice that will be published in the Balo (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 19 August 2020 contains the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of 4 September 2020 and sets out the arrangements for participating and voting in the Ordinary General Meeting. The Notice of Meeting containing the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors was published in the Balo on 31 July 2020.
All of the documents and information relating to the General Meeting, as well as the postal and proxy vote forms are available on the company’s website at:
www.bouygues.com
under Finance/Individual shareholders/Annual General Meeting.
Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, ask that the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of said Code be sent to them electronically, at an e-mail address designated by them, by sending an e-mail to Bouygues.
