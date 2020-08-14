NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey published today by Maru/Blue Public Opinion Research North America contrasts Americans with and without money as the pandemic continues to surge across the country: while one third (35%) of Americans say they will invest in the financial markets because now is a good time to do so, almost half (46%) will not have enough personal/family investments and savings for the future.



And in a tumultuous economy nowadays, the bottom line of the research findings is stark: while some may have money to play the market with, one quarter (23%) of Americans (almost 53 million US adults) have nothing saved to cover any unexpected costs or needs.

Key Findings:

One third (35%) of Americans say they will invest in the financial markets because now is a good time to do so.

Half (48%) of Americans will be worried about their personal/family day-to-day finances over the next two months.

Six in 10 (61%) have more than two months of savings to cover any unexpected costs or needs. Alternatively, four in 10 (39%) say they don’t have savings to do so.

Bottom line: one quarter (23%) of Americans (almost 53 million US adults) have nothing saved to cover any unexpected costs or needs:

Half (53%) of Americans will put away money for their retirement/old age security over the next 60 days.

Over the next 60 days, a majority (54%) of Americans will have enough personal/family investments and savings for the future…

Alternatively, a significant minority (46%) will not have enough personal/family investments and savings for the future.

The entire study can be found here: https://www.marublue.com/american-polls/contrasting-consumer-investment-and-finance-outlooks

These are some of the findings of a Maru/Blue Public Opinion Poll conducted among 1,511 randomly selected American adults who are members of Maru/Blue's Maru Springboard America online panel on July 23, 2020 and is considered nationally accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points using a Bayesian Credibility Interval. Detailed information about Maru/Blue Public Opinion can be found at www.marublue.com/public-opinion.The Maru/Blue Public Opinion channel does not do any work for any political party. Detailed information about Maru/Blue can be found at www.marublue.com .

