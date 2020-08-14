A consortium of public and private organizations, of which Serstech is part, has been granted funding from the European Commission. The project aims to develop technologies, based on Raman and SERS (Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy), to detect and identify chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial compounds in liquid and gas form. Serstech will supply modified Raman devices as part of the project.

In August, Serstech will receive the initial payment of approximately 2 MSEK and will receive another 2 MSEK over the project period, which extends over three and a half years. The consortium includes several European universities and the Swedish Defence Research Agency (FOI).

The project aims to provide a solution for first responders and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) specialists to detect hazards in their everyday work. The solution will use Raman technology from Serstech and include both mobile and fixed detection capabilities. Important success factors in the project are several of Serstech’s existing strengths – time to identify a threat, ease of use, comprehensive libraries and low weight.

The project will further strengthen Serstech’s position in the CBRN market and its technical capabilities in this important area of chemical detection.



