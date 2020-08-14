New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Equipment Type, Application, Technology, Operation Mode, Wafer Size And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090306/?utm_source=GNW

0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 11.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the growing adoption of MEMS technology in patient monitoring devices due to COVID-19, increasing adoption of silicon-based sensors, chips, and diodes in IoT applications, increasing use of electronic devices in different end-use industries, and ongoing radical miniaturization of electronic devices.



The COVID-19 outbreak generated both demand-side and supply-side shocks rumbling across the global economy.Leading US-based wafer cleaning equipment providers, such as Applied Materials and LAM Research, have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic spread.



The strong actions such as imposing country-wide lockdown taken by governments globally to curb the spread of COVID-19 are expected to have a severe impact on the entire manufacturing industry.The supply chain of semiconductor equipment is heavily dependent on raw material suppliers, which are unable to function due to lockdowns imposed worldwide.



The shortage of even a single component can hold up an entire production line, resulting in inventory and cashflow backlogs.Unless the entire supply chain of semiconductor equipment is operational and functioning smoothly, their production is still challenged and constrained.



This decline in production of semiconductor wafer is consequently expected to affect the revenue of the key players in the wafer cleaning equipment market.



Single wafer spray system: The fastest growing equipment type of the wafer cleaning equipment market.



Single wafer spray system is expected to be the fastest growing equipment segment of the wafer cleaning equipment market during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the high precision feature of single wafer spray systems.



Also, a single wafer spray cleaning system is a very promising cleaning system to remove impurities with minimal damage. Moreover, single wafer spray systems are preferred for miniature devices and complex fabrication processes, owning to which the single wafer spray system market for MEMS application is expected to show a rapid growth during the forecast period.



Memory: The largest growing segment of wafer cleaning equipment market, by application.

Memory application segment is expected to hold the largest share of the wafer cleaning equipment market, by application. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for NAND memory in smart devices worldwide, increasing demand for memory due growing adoption of 5G network, high-precision cleaning required by memory devices, and the developing market for consumer electronics.



APAC is projected to become the largest and fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025

APAC is expected to dominate the wafer cleaning equipment market between 2020 and 2025.The market growth in this region can be attributed to the factors such as presence of several semiconductor equipment manufacturing companies and fabrication facilities in China, Taiwan, and South Korea, highly-developed automotive sector in Japan, increasing investments and business expansion opportunities available in China and Taiwan, and growth in the capabilities of semiconductor equipment manufacturing in Japan.



Moreover, increasing demand for consumer electronics from emerging economies such as China and India are also fueling the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market in APAC.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 15%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 55%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 27%, Directors = 18%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) = 55%

• By Region: Americas – 20%, EMEA – 50%, and APAC – 30%



Major players profiled in this report:

The wafer cleaning equipment market is dominated by a few globally established players such as SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Applied Materials (US), LAM Research (US), and Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation (Japan).



Research coverage

This research report segments the global wafer cleaning equipment market based on Equipment (Single Wafer Spray System, Single Wafer Cryogenic System, Batch Immersion Cleaning System, Batch Spray Cleaning System, and Scrubbers), Wafer Size (300 mm, 200 mm, and ?150 mm), Application (MEMS, CIS, Memory, RF Devices, LED, Interposers, Logic, and Others), Technology (Wet Chemical, Vapor Dry, Aqueous, and Cryogenic), Operation Mode (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), and Geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the wafer cleaning equipment market and also includes value chain. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall wafer cleaning equipment market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

