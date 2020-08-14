Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concentrating Solar Power Market by Technology (Power Towers, Concentrating Systems, Stirling Dish), Operation (Stand-Alone, Storage), Capacity (Less than 50MW, 50-99MW, 100MW & Above), End-User (Utilities, EOR & Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global concentrating solar power market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 7.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2025.



The environmental concerns over carbon emissions and efforts to reduce air pollution, policy support from governments to enable the adoption of renewable technologies, and the integrability of CSP systems with thermal storage systems are the key factors driving the concentrating solar power market.



The Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific are expected to be the largest markets for concentrating solar power during the forecasted year. The higher cost of generation compared to other renewable technologies are key pain points for concentrating solar power that can restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The key players in the concentrating solar power market include Abengoa (Spain), BrightSource Energy (US), ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia), Aalborg CSP (Denmark), and SolarReserve (US) and other players such as TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH (Germany), Alsolen (Morocco), Cobra Energia (Spain), Torresol Energy (Spain), Acciona Energy (Spain), eSolar (US), and Enel Green Power (Italy).

The solar power towers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the concentrating solar power market, by technology, during the forecast period.

The solar power towers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the concentrating solar power market, by technology, from 2020 to 2025. The solar power tower segment is getting a boost due to the higher temperatures that can allow higher efficiency of the steam cycle and decrease water consumption for cooling the condenser. The higher temperature uses thermal energy storage for achieving schedulable power generation. Thus, increasing the adoption of solar power towers due to a reduction in cost or allowing greater storage for the same price is expected to drive the solar power tower segment at the highest pace during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for concentrating solar power.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate, from 2020 to 2025, followed by the Middle East & Africa and North America. The region consists of major CSP installations in countries such as China, Australia, and India. China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. This is mainly due to the increasing investment in CSP for stabilizing the power grid is driving this country. In addition, the region focuses on the need to generate continuous renewable electricity to support growing economic activities that will drive the concentrating solar power market in the Asia Pacific region.

Study Coverage

The report provides a complete view of the concentrating solar power market across the power industry and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as technology, operation type, capacity, end-user, and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The market has been segmented based on technology, operation type, capacity, end-user, and region, with a focus on industry analysis (industry trends). The market ranking analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and evaluate the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the concentrating solar power market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Scenario Analysis

3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.2 Realistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Concentrating Solar Power Market

4.2 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Region

4.3 Asia Pacific Concentrating Solar Power Market, by End User & Country

4.4 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Operation Type

4.5 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Capacity

4.6 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by End User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Over Carbon Emissions and Efforts to Reduce Air Pollution

5.2.1.2 Policy Support from Government to Enable Adoption of Renewable Technologies

5.2.1.3 Effective Integration of CSP Systems with Thermal Storage Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost of Generation Compared to Other Renewable Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of CSP in Hybrid Power Plants

5.2.3.2 Use of CSP in Desalination and Enhanced Oil Recovery Processes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Complexities of CSP Plant

5.2.4.2 Solar PV is Cheaper Than CSP

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Project Development

5.3.2 Material

5.3.3 Components

5.3.4 Plant Engineering & Construction

5.3.5 Operation

5.3.6 Distribution

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Temperature and Efficiency Limitation

5.4.2 NREL Sunshot Initiative

5.4.3 Micro-CSP

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.5.1 Crescent Dunes Uses Solar Power Tower CSP for Utilities

5.5.2 Supcon Delingha 50Mw Molten Salt Tower CSP Uses Solar Power Tower CSP for Utilities



6 Impact of COVID-19 on Concentrating Solar Power Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on GDP

6.1.2 Scenario Analysis of Global Power Sector

6.1.3 Optimistic Scenario

6.1.4 Realistic Scenario

6.1.5 Pessimistic Scenario



7 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solar Power Towers

7.3 Linear Concentrating Systems

7.4 Stirling Dish Technology



8 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Operation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Stand-Alone Systems

8.3 with Storage



9 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Less Than 50 Mw

9.3 50 Mw to 99 Mw

9.4 100 Mw and Above



10 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Utilities

10.3 Eor

10.4 Others



11 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 South America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Asia Pacific

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.2.1 Star

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Other Players

12.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 6 Players

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Contracts & Agreements

12.5.2 Partnerships & Collaborations

12.5.3 Investments & Expansions

12.5.4 Product Launches



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Enel Green Power

13.2 General Electric

13.3 Abengoa

13.4 Brightsource Energy

13.5 Acwa Power

13.6 Glasspoint Solar

13.7 Esolar

13.8 Solarreserve

13.9 Aalborg CSP

13.10 TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH

13.11 Alsolen

13.12 Archimede Solar Energy

13.13 Acciona Energy

13.14 Cobra Energia

13.15 Frenell GmbH

13.16 Soltigua

13.17 Atlantica Yield

13.18 Chiyoda Corporation

13.19 Solastor

13.20 Torresol Energy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2djg0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900