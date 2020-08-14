New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Process Automation & Instrumentation Market by Instrument, Solution, Industry And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006190/?utm_source=GNW





DCS segment to account for largest share in global process automation and instrumentation market

DCS is a digital automated industrial control system (ICS) that uses geographically distributed loops through a factory, machine, or control area.Unlike a centralized control system that operates all machines, a DCS allows each section of a machine to have its own dedicated controller that runs the operation.



Rising demand for energy & power, emergence of open source DCS solutions, and cost and time effectiveness are primarily driving the growth of the DCS market.This is further boosted by the introduction of new techniques in distributed control systems, such as open interoperable systems.



Industrial Internet of Things coupled with convergence of information technology (IT) with operational technology (OT) are likely to augment the DCS market growth.



Field instrument segment to account for largest share within process instrumentation in of global process automation and instrumentation market

Field instruments play a important role in process control by measuring key elements such as temperature, pressure, flow, and level.Field instruments assist in managing plant assets, enhancing plant safety, and optimizing overall production processes through data acquisition, control, and measurement.



It is imperative to obtain information quickly, smoothly, securely, and accurately from field instrument by measuring key elements of process control—temperature, pressure, flow, and level—to achieve optimum productivity at sites.



Pharmaceuticals industry to register highest CAGR in global process automation and instrumentation market

The pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global process automation and instrumentation market.This is because of the need of handling complex processes in this industry and increasing competition in the industry and legislations related to this industry.



Various processes in the pharmaceuticals industry such as manufacturing, testing, drug development, packaging and distribution involve process automation and instrumentation solutions to increase efficiency and output of processes.The pharmaceuticals industry is the most active sector in the current market situation.



Though this industry is not expected to have any negative impact on COVID-19, it will face a moderate effect of this virus outbreak.The majority of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and generics are developed in China and India.



As both these countries are currently limiting production and avoiding exports owing to the situation, it has resulted in severe disruption in the supply chain, affecting the production of pharmaceuticals in these countries. Recently, India had restricted the export of 26 APIs, which has further deepened the crisis across different geographies.Since the pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities globally are still active, the demand for process automation and instrumentation solutions and services is also expected to continue. However, the adoption of process automation and instrumentation products will increase even more significantly in the future.



APAC to account for highest share of process automation and instrumentation market in 2019

The process automation and instrumentation market in APAC is expected to have the highest market share in 2019 because of the factors such growing per capita income, rapid industrialization, and increasing urbanization, as well as consistent growth in industrial activities in the Pacific region, along with favorable government policies; growing demand for oil & gas and food & beverages; and rising infrastructural investments in energy & power.



In-depth interviews were conducted with C-level executives, managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the process automation and instrumentation market.The process automation and instrumentation market in APAC has been studied for China, Japan, India, and the Rest of APAC, however, in the section below, the detailed analysis of the market in China, Japan, and India has been provided.



Rapid industrialization in APAC has boosted the manufacturing sector in APAC.The countries of APAC considered in this study have the presence of a large number of small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs).



However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the manufacturing sector of APAC. As the neighboring countries are linked to one another through trade relations and supply chain, the entire region is affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 35%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 15%

• By Designation Level: C-Level = 40%, Directors = 45%, and Others = 15%

• By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 40%, and RoW = 5 %



Major players included in the process automation and instrumentation market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Emerson Electric (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Honeywell International (US). The other key players in this market include companies such as General Electric (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), and HollySys (China).



Research Coverage:

The research report on the global process automation and instrumentation market covers different segments, namely instrument, solution, industry, and geography.The market is segmented by instrument into field instrument, control valve, and analytical instrument.



The market is segmented by solution into PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, safety automation, APC, and MES.Also, the process automation and instrumentation market is classified by industry into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, metals & mining, water & wastewater, pulp & paper, energy & power, chemicals, and others.



The report covers 4 major geographic regions; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on instrument, solution, industry, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the process automation and instrumentation market.



The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the process automation and instrumentation market have been detailed in this report.



The report includes a detailed competitive landscape, along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenue of key players.



The report also analyze the impact of emerging technologies such as Blockchain, 5G and AI on the process automation market

