The global market is estimated to be USD 21.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Increased demand for military helicopters is expected to drive the growth of helicopters market

The development of next-generation helicopters is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increased automation, technological advancements, and expansion of the aviation industry are additional factors expected to lead to the growth of the helicopters market in the near future.

The helicopter market includes major players Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US) and Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect helicopter production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.

Twin-engine helicopter: The fastest-growing segment of the helicopter market, by number of engine

Twin-engine helicopters are the fastest-growing segment of the helicopter market, segmented by the number of engines. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to its high reliability and high power capability. The most important advantage of twin-engine helicopter it serves as a backup engine in failure. For instance, if there was engine trouble with one engine in a twin-engine helicopter, the second engine is there to ensure the flight continues to go smoothly.

Civil & commercial Off-shore helicopter: The fastest-growing segment of the helicopter market, by application

By application, the offshore helicopters of the civil & commercial segment are expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the rise in offshore activities and demand from offshore rigs. The number of global offshore rigs has experienced steady growth over the last few years and is expected to see a further rise during the forecast period. This growth in offshore activities is expected to drive the demand for offshore helicopters.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the helicopter market

The helicopters aftermarket has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. In terms of helicopters fleet size, Asia Pacific is ranked third after North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific is considered a lucrative market for domestic and regional helicopters aftermarket players. The aging fleet, increased military spending, and rise in demand for helicopters from developing countries have propelled the growth of the helicopters aftermarket in the region.

Research Coverage

The study covers the helicopters market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as point of sale, OEM by type, OEM by application, OEM by number of engines, OEM by component & system, aftermarket by component & system, and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Competitive Landscape

The helicopters market comprises major players such as Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Sirkorsky-Lockheed Martin (US), Russian Helicopters (Russia), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the helicopters market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Helicopters Market, 2020-2025

4.2 Helicopters OEM Market, by Type

4.3 Helicopters OEM Market, by Number of Engine

4.4 Helicopters OEM Market, by Component & System

4.5 Helicopters OEM Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Helicopters

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Helicopters

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Military Helicopters

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Defense Budget Reductions in Developed Nations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Commercialization of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and eVTOL can Serve as an Alternative to Helicopter

5.2.3.2 Emerging Helicopters Aftermarket

5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Turboshaft Engines

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost Associated with New Technology

5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms for the Manufacture of Helicopter Components

5.2.4.3 Adverse Impact of COVID-19 on the Aviation Industry

5.3 Average Selling Price Trend

5.4 Value Chain Analysis



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion

6.2.2 Autonomous Flight Technology

6.2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

6.2.2.2 Big Data Analytics

6.2.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.2.3 Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS) for Heliports

6.2.4 Multirole Combat Helicopters with Integrated Avionics and Weapons

6.2.5 Ultra-Light Multi-Mode Radar

6.2.6 Advanced Cockpits

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations

6.4 Impact of Mega Trend - Sustainable Aviation Fuel



7 Helicopters Market, by Point of Sale

7.1 Introduction

7.2 OEM

7.3 Aftermarket



8 Helicopters OEM Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military

8.3 Civil & Commercial



9 Helicopters OEM Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Civil & Commercial

9.3 Military



10 Helicopters OEM Market, by Component & System

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Airframes

10.3 Engine



11 Helicopters OEM Market, by Number of Engine

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Twin Engine

11.3 Single Engine



12 Helicopters Aftermarket, by Component & System

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Main Rotor Systems

12.3 Avionics

12.4 Landing Gear Systems

12.5 Emergency Systems

12.6 Aerostructures

12.7 Cabin Interiors

12.8 Actuators

12.9 Filters



13 Helicopter Services Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Leasing

13.3 Maintenance

13.4 Air Taxi



14 Helicopters OEM, Regional Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.5 Middle East & Africa

14.6 Latin America



15 Helicopters Aftermarket, Regional Analysis

15.1 Introduction

15.2 North America

15.3 Europe

15.4 Asia Pacific

15.5 Latin America

15.6 Rest of the World



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Market Evaluation Framework

16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Three Market Players

16.4 Competitive Scenario

16.4.1 Contracts and Agreements

16.4.2 New Product Launches

16.4.3 Collaborations and Partnerships

16.4.4 Other Strategies



17 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

17.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions

17.1.1 Helicopters Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

17.1.2 Star

17.1.3 Emerging Leaders

17.1.4 Pervasive

17.1.5 Emerging Companies

17.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

17.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

17.4 Business Strategy Excellence

17.5 Company Profiles

17.5.1 Russian Helicopters, JSC

17.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

17.5.4 MD Helicopters, Inc.

17.5.5 Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

17.5.6 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

17.5.7 Robinson Helicopter Company

17.5.8 Airbus Helicopters SAS

17.5.9 Bell Helicopter

17.5.10 Leonardo S.p.A.

17.5.11 The Boeing Company

17.5.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

17.5.14 Babcock International Group PLC

17.5.15 CHC Helicopter

17.5.16 Columbia Helicopters

17.5.17 Gulf Helicopters

17.5.18 Petroleum Helicopters International, Inc.

17.5.19 Universal Helicopters

17.5.20 Lufttransport

17.5.21 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

17.5.22 Kaman Corporation

17.5.23 Vietnam Helicopter Corporation

17.6 Startup/SME Profiles

17.6.1 Lilium

17.6.2 Recent Developments

17.6.3 Ehang

17.6.4 Volocopter

17.6.5 Workhorse Group

17.6.6 Neva Aerospace

17.6.7 Opener

17.6.8 Kitty Hawk

17.6.9 Joby Aviation

17.6.10 Karem Aircraft



