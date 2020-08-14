Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Panel Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building panel market is forecast to reach $237.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. The study includes a forecast for the global building panel market by panel type, material, application, end use, and region.



The future of the global building panel market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and residential building sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing new construction, renovation activities, and increasing demand for cost effective construction practices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the building panel industry, include Increasing use high pressure laminates (HPLs), growing adoption of gypsum panel, and increasing demand for structural insulated panels (SIPs) in construction.

Some of the building panel companies profiled in this report include Panasonic Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, CRH PLC, and Lafarge.



The report forecasts that concrete building panels will remain the largest segment over the forecast period, as it consumes much less time and effort for installation. The plastic building panels are expected to witness the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.



Within the global building panel market, residential is expected to remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing housing construction in emerging nations.



APAC will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing population and increasing construction activities in this region.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Building Panel market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Building panel market size by panel type, material, application, end use, and region.

Regional analysis: Building panel market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for building panel in the global building panel market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for building panel in the global building panel market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global building panel market by end use, (residential and commercial), by panel type (precast concrete panels, vacuum insulated panels (VIP), structural insulated panels (SIP), and wood-based panels), by material type (concrete, plastic, metal, wood, and silica), by application (floor, roofs, walls, columns & beams, and staircases), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occurred in the last five years?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2: Global Building Panel Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3: Global Building Panel Market by Panel Type

3.3.1: Precast Concrete Panels

3.3.2: Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)

3.3.3: Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)

3.3.4: Wood-based Panels

3.4: Global Building Panel Market by Material

3.4.1: Concrete

3.4.2: Plastic

3.4.3: Metal

3.4.4: Wood

3.4.5: Silica

3.5: Global Building Panel Market by Application

3.5.1: Floors

3.5.2: Roofs

3.5.3: Walls

3.5.4: Columns & Beams

3.5.5: Staircases

3.6: Global Building Panel Market by End Use

3.6.1: Residential

3.6.2: Non-Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025 by Region

4.1: Global Building Panel Market by Region

4.2: North American Building Panel Market

4.2.1: Market by Panel Type: Precast Concrete Panels, Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP), Structural Insulated Panels (SIP), and Wood-based Panels

4.2.2: Market by Material: Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Wood, and Silica

4.2.3: Market by Application: Floors, Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams, and Staircases

4.2.4: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential

4.2.5: The United States Building Panel Market

4.2.6: The Mexican Building Panel Market

4.3: European Building Panel Market

4.4: APAC Building Panel Market

4.5: RoW Building Panel Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Panel Market by Panel Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Panel Market by Material

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Panel Market by Application

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Panel Market by End Use

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Panel Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Building Panel Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Building Panel Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Building Panel Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Panasonic Corporation

8.2: Saint-Gobain

8.3: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

8.4: CRH PLC

8.5: Lafarge

8.6: Evonik Industries AG

8.7: Huntsman International LLC

8.8: Dow Corning Corporation

