Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation Market by Technology (Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics, Mobility/Social Media, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence), Deployment Type, Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Education), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Transformation Market is Expected to Grow from USD 469.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 1,009.8 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% During the Forecast Period.



The market study covers the digital transformation market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as component, deployment model, organization size, application, industry verticals, and region.

The global digital transformation market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period

The digital transformation industry is driven by increasing penetration of IoT and the adoption of cloud services. However, the increasing penetration of mobile devices and apps further contributes to the growth of the digital transformation market.

AI segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The digital transformation market based on technology is segmented into cloud computing, AI, big data and analytics, mobility/social media, cybersecurity, IoT, and others. The AI segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. AI has greatly enhanced the level of customer satisfaction in the digital transformation market. AI technology is benefiting organizations by more number of returning customers and increased follow-up sales. Increased productivity and improved customer satisfaction are the key factors driving the AI technology

Education industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The digital transformation market by vertical has been segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and telecom, education, retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, government, and others (transportation and logistics, and travel and hospitality). The rapid adoption of the internet and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in the education industry have led to the growth of the digital transformation market across the globe in this vertical.

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. Due to ongoing digital transformation in various industries, including retail, education, and transportation and logistics, the requirement for advanced technologies is increasing in this region. Moreover, as mobile infrastructures are improving in the APAC region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trend are also gaining momentum. These trends are expected to lead to the increased adoption of digital transformation solutions, thus fueling the growth of the APAC digital transformation market

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.4 Summary of Changes

1.5 Objectives of the Study

1.6 Market Definition

1.7 Market Scope

1.8 Currency

1.9 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Digital Transformation Market

4.2 Digital Transformation Market: by Region

4.3 Digital Transformation Market: Top Three Technologies

4.4 Digital Transformation Market in North America, by Technology and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Digitalizing Organizational Business Functions to Serve Changing Customer Preferences and Enhance Operational Efficiency

5.1.1.2 Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Apps

5.1.1.3 Increasing Penetration of IoT and Adoption of Cloud Services

5.1.1.4 Need to Improve Operational Performance to Gain Competitive Benefits in the Market

5.1.1.5 Ease of Access Offered by Blockchain and Online Services During COVID-19

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Security and Privacy Concerns for Confidential Data

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Demand for Personalized Digital Transformation

5.1.3.2 Increasing Usage of Disruptive Technologies, Such as AI, ML, and Big Data

5.1.3.3 Focus on Collaboration Among Departments

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

5.1.4.2 Issues Related to IT Modernization

5.1.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.2 Adjacent Markets

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.3 Evolution of Digital Transformation

5.3.4 Case Studies/Use Cases

5.3.4.1 Case Study 1: American Telecommunication Service Provider (TSP) Collaborated with HCL to Refine Its Digital Journey

5.3.4.2 Case Study 2: A Leading Logistics and Shipment Provider Deployed HCL's Digital Transformation Solution to Improve Customer Experience

5.3.4.3 Case Study 3: One of the World's Leading Media Conglomerates Adopted HCL's Digital Transformation Solution to Redefine User Experience Through Human-Centric Design

5.3.4.4 Case Study 4: A Leading Healthcare Company Adopted Cognizant's AI-Driven Solution to Identify Drug-Seeking Behavior

5.3.4.5 Case Study 5: Cognizant's AI and Automation Solution Helps an Insurance Company to Improve Insurance Claims Process

5.4 Business Functions

5.4.1 Customer Transformation

5.4.2 Workforce Transformation

5.4.3 Operational Transformation

5.4.4 Product Transformation



6 Digital Transformation Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cloud Computing

6.3 Artificial Intelligence

6.4 Big Data and Analytics

6.5 Mobility/Social Media

6.6 Cybersecurity

6.7 Internet of Things

6.8 Others



7 Digital Transformation Market, by Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Digital Transformation Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Digital Transformation Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 IT and Telecom

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Education

9.7 Retail

9.8 Media and Entertainment

9.9 Government

9.10 Others



10 Digital Transformation Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup)

11.4.1 Progressive Companies

11.4.2 Starting Blocks

11.4.3 Responsive Companies

11.4.4 Dynamic Companies

11.5 Market Ranking for the Digital Transformation Market, 2020



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.2 SAP

12.3 Cognizant

12.4 Adobe Systems

12.5 Dell EMC

12.6 IBM

12.7 Google

12.8 Marlabs

12.9 Accenture

12.10 Broadcom (CA Technologies)

12.11 Equinix

12.12 Oracle

12.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.14 HCL Technologies

12.15 Tibco Software

12.16 Alcor Solutions

12.17 Smartstream

12.18 Yash Technologies

12.19 Interfacing

12.20 Kissflow

12.21 Emudhra

12.22 Process Maker

12.23 Process Street

12.24 Happiest Minds

12.25 Scoro

12.26 Brillio

12.27 Aexonic Technologies



