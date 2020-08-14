Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global silicon on insulator (SOI) market is poised to grow by $1.45 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the need for low-power, low-cost semiconductor solutions and growing use of automotive electronics.



The silicon on insulator (SOI) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. The study identifies the growing demand for high-end smartphones, smart wearables, and IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the silicon on insulator (SOI) market growth during the next few years.



The global silicon on insulator (SOI) market is segmented as below:



By Product

RF-SOI

FD-SOI

PD-SOI

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silicon on insulator (SOI) market vendors that include:

Globalwafers Co. Ltd.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Qorvo Inc.

Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Soitec S.A.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

SUMCO Corp.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Also, the silicon on insulator (SOI) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



