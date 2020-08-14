New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brain Monitoring Market by Product, Disease & End User - Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04766032/?utm_source=GNW

6 billion by 2025, from USD 6.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The brain monitoring market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, growth in the number of traumatic brain injuries, and rising applications of brain monitoring in clinical trials. The increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices, the expanding therapeutic applications of brain monitoring devices, and the growing healthcare market in emerging economies are also expected to provide opportunities for growth for players in the market. On the other hand, the high cost of complex brain monitoring procedures and devices, unfavorable reimbursement policies, and the shortage of trained professionals to effectively operate brain monitoring devices are restraining the growth of this market.



The devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the brain monitoring devices market in 2019.

By product, the global brain monitoring market is categorized into devices and accessories.The devices segment is expected to hold the largest share of the brain monitoring market in 2019.



This is mainly due to the rising incidence of neurological, neurodegenerative, psychotic, and sleep disorders; the need for early diagnosis; the availability of innovative portable and wearable home-based monitoring devices; and increasing patient awareness.



The electrodes segment to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

The electrodes segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period.Technological advancements have enhanced the tissue interface of electrodes and facilitated the development of cost-effective, high-performance electrodes in this market.



In addition, the introduction of disposable electrodes has also greatly driven their adoption and the growth of this market segment.



North America to be the largest regional segment in the brain monitoring market during the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global brain monitoring market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW.North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global brain monitoring market in 2019, while Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Growth in the market in Asia is due to the growing geriatric population, the availability of low-cost labor and skilled manpower, increase in disposable incomes, rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, and increasing government emphasis on healthcare reforms in the region.



Breakdown of primaries



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (46%), and Tier 3 (29%)

• By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (36%), and Others (34%)

• By Region: North America (50%), Europe (24%), Asia (15%), and the RoW (11%)



The brain monitoring market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Natus Medical, Inc. (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cadwell Industries (US), NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US), Nonin Medical, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Neurosoft (Russia), and Rimed (US)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the brain monitoring market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product (devices and accessories), disease type (traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke, dementia, headache disorders, sleep disorders, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, and other diseases), end-user (into hospitals, neurology centers, diagnostic centers, ASCs & clinics, and other end-users),

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Brain Monitoring market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Brain Monitoring market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04766032/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001