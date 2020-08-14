Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Analytics Market by Component, Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis and Forecasting, and Inventory Analytics), Services, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is Projected to Grow from USD 3.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% During the Forecast Period.
The supply chain analytics market revenue is classified primarily into revenues from software and services. The software revenue is associated with software and platform offerings, while the services' revenue is associated with managed and professional services. The professional services comprise support &maintenance and consulting. The market is also segmented based on software, service, organization size, deployment model, vertical, and region.
Increasing volume and velocity of data to drive the growth of the market
The need for precise demand forecasting and analysis tools and adequate efficiencies across the total supply chain process is propelling the growth of the supply chain and analytics industry. However, the lack of skilled personnel would limit the growth of the market.
Need to analyze demand patterns, develop effective production plans, and improve forecast accuracy to drive the adoption of demand analysis and forecasting software solutions
Supply chain analytics software helps business organizations to collect, distill, and analyze the massive generated data. Due to burgeoning data across industries, the software allows companies to interpret and translate the unstructured data into informational insights. Demand analysis and forecasting are one of the major software in the supply chain analytics market that helps companies forecast the future demands for a product through historical data analysis. Inventory analytics solution enables end users to gain a real-time view of their in-stock data in warehouses. Predictive analytics would be useful in tracking economic indicators, promotions, and discounts to help retailers optimize their supply chain adequately.
Cloud-based supply chain analytics software to gain traction owing to improved agility, scalability, and security
The supply chain analytics software can be deployed on-premises as well as on cloud, as per the business requirement. Cloud-based deployment benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Owing to an increasing number of applications being deployed over the cloud, there is a shift from traditional on-premises supply chain software to cloud-based supply chain software across enterprises of all sizes. On-premises deployment allows organizations to control all the systems and data, but organizations also have to pay the cost for hardware, software, and other resources used for its maintenance. It also restricts the storage capacity that is needed to maintain new functionalities and technologies.
Supply chain analytics market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The high growth of the supply chain market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is attributed to the flexible economic conditions, industrialization & globalization-motivated policies of governments, and expanding digitalization. Being the home region for technologically advanced countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, the growth prospect for advanced supply chain analytics solutions in this region looks sharp. Moreover, the growing traction of the manufacturing industry vertical across China & India and the increasing eCommerce across the APAC region are expected to offer unprecedented opportunities to the supply chain analytics software vendors to sell their solutions in the region. Japan is the world's third-largest economy, and the country is increasingly investing in new technologies to maintain its position in the global market. The region majorly focuses on four industries, namely, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and logistics.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
1.3 Summary of Changes
1.4 Objectives of the Study
1.5 Market Definition
1.6 Market Scope
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Supply Chain Analytics Market
4.2 Supply Chain Analytics Market: Top Three Software
4.3 Supply Chain Analytics Market: by Region
4.4 Supply Chain Analytics Market in North America, by Software and Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increasing Volume and Velocity of Data
5.1.1.2 Need to Enhance Operational and Supply Chain Efficiencies
5.1.1.3 Advent of AI and Machine Learning into Supply Chain Management
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Growing Concerns for Data Security Across Enterprises
5.1.2.2 Inaccuracies in Data Sets
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Supply Chain Analytics
5.1.3.2 Increasing Awareness Toward the Adoption of Supply Chain Solutions
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel
5.1.4.2 Reluctance to Adopt Advanced Analytical Technologies
5.1.4.3 Shortage of Supply and Demand Shocks During COVID-19
5.1.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.2 Adjacent Markets
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Technology Types
5.3.2 Supply Chain Analytics: Use Cases
5.3.2.1 Use Case 1: Optimizing Inventory Management
5.3.2.2 Use Case 2: Identifying Out-Of-Stock Instances
5.3.2.3 Use Case 3: Improve the Distribution of Products to the Target Audiences
5.3.3 Analytics Types
5.3.4 Ecosystem
6 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Demand Analysis and Forecasting
6.3 Supplier Performance Analytics
6.4 Spend and Procurement Analytics
6.5 Inventory Analytics
6.6 Transportation and Logistics Analytics
7 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Managed Services
7.3 Professional Services
8 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Deployment Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.3 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.4 F&B Manufacturing
10.5 Machinery and Industrial Equipment Manufacturing
10.6 Pharmaceuticals
10.7 Government
10.8 Energy and Utilities
11 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Middle East and Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionaries
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.4 Business Strategy Excellence
12.5 Market Ranking
12.6 Start-Up Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Dynamic Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
12.7 Strength of Product Portfolio (Starts-Ups)
12.8 Business Strategy Excellence (Starts-Ups)
12.9 Competitive Scenario
12.9.1 New Product Launches and Enhancements
12.9.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
12.9.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.2 Oracle
13.3 SAP
13.4 SAS Institute
13.5 Infor
13.6 Microstrategy
13.7 Salesforce
13.8 Software AG
13.9 Cloudera
13.10 Domo
13.11 Rosslyn Analytics
13.12 Savi Technology
13.13 Voxware
13.14 BridgeI2I
13.15 Axway
13.16 1010Data
13.17 Qlik
13.18 the Anylogic Company
13.19 Antuit
13.20 Logility
13.21 Tibco Software
13.22 Targit
13.23 AImms
13.24 Relex Solutions
13.25 Dataiku
13.26 Blueyonder
13.27 Manhattan Associates
13.28 Datafactz
