Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Analytics Market by Component, Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis and Forecasting, and Inventory Analytics), Services, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is Projected to Grow from USD 3.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% During the Forecast Period.



The supply chain analytics market revenue is classified primarily into revenues from software and services. The software revenue is associated with software and platform offerings, while the services' revenue is associated with managed and professional services. The professional services comprise support &maintenance and consulting. The market is also segmented based on software, service, organization size, deployment model, vertical, and region.

Increasing volume and velocity of data to drive the growth of the market



The need for precise demand forecasting and analysis tools and adequate efficiencies across the total supply chain process is propelling the growth of the supply chain and analytics industry. However, the lack of skilled personnel would limit the growth of the market.

Need to analyze demand patterns, develop effective production plans, and improve forecast accuracy to drive the adoption of demand analysis and forecasting software solutions

Supply chain analytics software helps business organizations to collect, distill, and analyze the massive generated data. Due to burgeoning data across industries, the software allows companies to interpret and translate the unstructured data into informational insights. Demand analysis and forecasting are one of the major software in the supply chain analytics market that helps companies forecast the future demands for a product through historical data analysis. Inventory analytics solution enables end users to gain a real-time view of their in-stock data in warehouses. Predictive analytics would be useful in tracking economic indicators, promotions, and discounts to help retailers optimize their supply chain adequately.



Cloud-based supply chain analytics software to gain traction owing to improved agility, scalability, and security

The supply chain analytics software can be deployed on-premises as well as on cloud, as per the business requirement. Cloud-based deployment benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Owing to an increasing number of applications being deployed over the cloud, there is a shift from traditional on-premises supply chain software to cloud-based supply chain software across enterprises of all sizes. On-premises deployment allows organizations to control all the systems and data, but organizations also have to pay the cost for hardware, software, and other resources used for its maintenance. It also restricts the storage capacity that is needed to maintain new functionalities and technologies.



Supply chain analytics market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth of the supply chain market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is attributed to the flexible economic conditions, industrialization & globalization-motivated policies of governments, and expanding digitalization. Being the home region for technologically advanced countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, the growth prospect for advanced supply chain analytics solutions in this region looks sharp. Moreover, the growing traction of the manufacturing industry vertical across China & India and the increasing eCommerce across the APAC region are expected to offer unprecedented opportunities to the supply chain analytics software vendors to sell their solutions in the region. Japan is the world's third-largest economy, and the country is increasingly investing in new technologies to maintain its position in the global market. The region majorly focuses on four industries, namely, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and logistics.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.3 Summary of Changes

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Supply Chain Analytics Market

4.2 Supply Chain Analytics Market: Top Three Software

4.3 Supply Chain Analytics Market: by Region

4.4 Supply Chain Analytics Market in North America, by Software and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Volume and Velocity of Data

5.1.1.2 Need to Enhance Operational and Supply Chain Efficiencies

5.1.1.3 Advent of AI and Machine Learning into Supply Chain Management

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Growing Concerns for Data Security Across Enterprises

5.1.2.2 Inaccuracies in Data Sets

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Supply Chain Analytics

5.1.3.2 Increasing Awareness Toward the Adoption of Supply Chain Solutions

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

5.1.4.2 Reluctance to Adopt Advanced Analytical Technologies

5.1.4.3 Shortage of Supply and Demand Shocks During COVID-19

5.1.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.2 Adjacent Markets

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Technology Types

5.3.2 Supply Chain Analytics: Use Cases

5.3.2.1 Use Case 1: Optimizing Inventory Management

5.3.2.2 Use Case 2: Identifying Out-Of-Stock Instances

5.3.2.3 Use Case 3: Improve the Distribution of Products to the Target Audiences

5.3.3 Analytics Types

5.3.4 Ecosystem



6 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Demand Analysis and Forecasting

6.3 Supplier Performance Analytics

6.4 Spend and Procurement Analytics

6.5 Inventory Analytics

6.6 Transportation and Logistics Analytics



7 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Managed Services

7.3 Professional Services



8 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.4 F&B Manufacturing

10.5 Machinery and Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

10.6 Pharmaceuticals

10.7 Government

10.8 Energy and Utilities



11 Supply Chain Analytics Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionaries

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Market Ranking

12.6 Start-Up Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 Strength of Product Portfolio (Starts-Ups)

12.8 Business Strategy Excellence (Starts-Ups)

12.9 Competitive Scenario

12.9.1 New Product Launches and Enhancements

12.9.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.9.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.2 Oracle

13.3 SAP

13.4 SAS Institute

13.5 Infor

13.6 Microstrategy

13.7 Salesforce

13.8 Software AG

13.9 Cloudera

13.10 Domo

13.11 Rosslyn Analytics

13.12 Savi Technology

13.13 Voxware

13.14 BridgeI2I

13.15 Axway

13.16 1010Data

13.17 Qlik

13.18 the Anylogic Company

13.19 Antuit

13.20 Logility

13.21 Tibco Software

13.22 Targit

13.23 AImms

13.24 Relex Solutions

13.25 Dataiku

13.26 Blueyonder

13.27 Manhattan Associates

13.28 Datafactz



