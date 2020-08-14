Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Scanners Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Wavelength; End Use, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the market study, the market was valued at US$ 3,925.11 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,625.69 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



The global thermal scanners market has been segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2019; the boom in the market in this region is attributed to the increasing number of government regulations favoring use of thermal scanners. Europe holds huge potential for the growth of the thermal scanners market players during the forecast period. It is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries such as Germany, the UK, and France, which are leading adopters of advanced thermal scanners equipped with AI.



With many countries undergoing the COVID-19 unlock stages, multiple measures are being employed by companies to ensure the safety of their employees and partners. They are adopting handheld thermal scanners, compelling the use of masks and sanitizers, and so on.



To ensure safety, it has now become commonplace to use a handheld thermal scanning device at the entry points of offices, restaurants, and hospitals, as well as at any public place. However, these thermal scanners, which were initially designed for industrial use to test the temperature of large machines, cannot accurately detect proper temperatures unless they are recalibrated for mediation.



BlueSemi R&D Pvt Ltd., a deep-tech startup based in Hyderabad, India, has developed the world's first contactless, wireless thermal scanning device that accurately measures the exact temperature of individuals and records data without the need of any manual intervention. Designed for medical use, the thermal sensor and imager of BlueSemi (also known as Neem), is capable of quickly detecting, recording, and transmitting the temperature data without requiring any physical contact with operators.



FLIR Systems, Inc.; AMETEK Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; 3M; and Leonardo are among the key players profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market.



COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Scanners Market



North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to the existence of favorable government policies to boost innovation and presence of huge industrial base. Hence, any discontinuation in the growth of industries is expected to limit the economic growth of the region. Presently, the US is the world's worst affected country due to COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 3.8 million confirmed cases and more than 141,000 deaths as of July 23, 2020.



With the companies planning to reopen their offices with minimal permitted capacity, the need for thermal technologies for checking body temperature is also likely to grow in the next couple of months. For example, FLIR Systems has deployed their EST screening systems featuring its A700 thermal imaging camera. This system would be used to screen the visitors for higher-than-expected skin temperatures and guard them against spread of COVID-19. The adoption of Honeywell's ThermoRebellion temperature monitoring solution at airports, factories, stadiums, and distribution centers is also gaining high momentum, after these places resumed operations. Temporary shutdown has limited the use of thermal scanners in North America during the first quarter.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Thermal Scanners Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Thermal Scanners Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Thermal Scanners for Elevated Body Temperature Detection During COVID-19 Pandemic

5.1.2 Growing Adoption of Thermal Scanners in Automotive Sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Export Restrictions Imposed on Thermal Cameras/Scanners

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Use of Thermal Scanners to Diagnose Defects in Building Structures

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Adoption of Internet of Things in Thermal Scanners

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Thermal Scanners Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Thermal Scanners Market Global Overview

6.2 Thermal Scanners Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Thermal Scanners Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Thermal Scanners Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Handheld

7.4 Fixed



8. Thermal Scanners Market Analysis - By Wavelength

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Thermal Scanners Market Breakdown, By Wavelength, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Short-Wave Infrared

8.4 Mid-Wave Infrared

8.5 Long-Wave Infrared



9. Thermal Scanners Market Analysis - By End-Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Thermal Scanners Market Breakdown, By End-Use, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Aerospace and Defense

9.5 Automotive

9.6 Oil and Gas

9.7 Others



10. Thermal Scanners Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Thermal Scanners Market

10.3 Europe: Thermal Scanners Market

10.4 APAC: Thermal Scanners Market

10.5 MEA: Thermal Scanners Market

10.6 SAM: Thermal Scanners Market



11. Thermal Scanners Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Global Thermal Scanners Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiatives

12.3 New Product Developments



13. Company Profiles

13.1 FLIR Systems, Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 AMETEK Inc.

13.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.4 3M

13.5 Leonardo

13.6 Electro Optical Industries

13.7 Infrared Cameras Inc.

13.8 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

13.9 Seek Thermal, Inc.

13.10 Fluke Corporation



