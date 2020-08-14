New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market by Route, Application, Patient Care Setting - COVID-1 Impact - Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04622892/?utm_source=GNW

3 billion by 2025 from USD 1,430.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, and technological advancements and new product launches. On the other hand, the risk of needlestick injuries and the increasing pricing pressure are expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.



The home care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on facility of use, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)/clinics, diagnostic centers, home care settings, and other facilities of use.The home care settings segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



This can majorly be attributed to increasing use of various drug delivery devices such as injectables, nebulizers, and inhalers in home care settings.



The conventional injection devices segment accounted for the largest share of the injectable drug delivery market in 2019.

Based on type, the injectable drug delivery technology is segmented into conventional injection devices, self-injection devices, and other devices.In 2019, conventional injection devices accounted for the largest share of the injectable drug delivery technology market.



The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as the low cost of devices and manufacturing, large molecular size of biologics administered through injectables, and the widespread popularity of conventional devices.



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The large share of the North American market is due to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, respiratory allergies, and diabetes; growth in biologics in the pharmaceuticals market; and the presence of a large number of prominent players in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (55%), Tier 2 (25%), and Tier 3 (20%)

• By Designation: C-level (43%), D-level (32%), and Others (25%)

• By Region: North America (38%), Europe (23%), Asia (29%), and RoW (10%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (US)

• F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Pfizer, Inc. (US)

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• 3M Company (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• GlaxoSmithKline plc, (UK)

• Sanofi (France)

• Antares Pharma, Inc. (US)

• AbbVie (US)

• Amgen (US)

• Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

• AstraZeneca (UK)

• Eli Lilly and Company (US)

• Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)

• Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel)

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (US)

• Genmab A/S (Denmark)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as route of administration, application, facility of use, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.



This report provides insights on:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The report analyzes this market by type, application, route of administration, end user, and region

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by application, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market

