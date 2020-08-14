New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audio Codecs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899060/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Audio Codecs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899060/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Audio Codec Market: A Prelude
Software Dominates Global Audio Codecs Market
Global Audio Codec Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by
Type for 2019
Global Stereo Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Applications for 2019
Global PCM Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Applications for 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Audio Codec Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Global Multi-channel Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
Global Low Power Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Leading Players for 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets: A Growth
Opportunity for Audio Codecs Market
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016
through 2024
Global Shipments of Tablets in Million Units for 2014 through
Q1 2019
Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Rising Adoption of Smartphones
Drives Growth
Global Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Hardware and Software for 2019
With Smartphones Use Rising, Need for High-Quality Voice Calls
Drives Need for a Superior Audio Codec
Growing Internet Penetration Rates, Massive Increase in Data
Traffic, and Rise in Mobile Subscriptions: Opportunity for
Audio Codec Market
Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2016
through 2022
Number of Internet Users Worldwide and Penetration Rate (in %)
by Region as of March 2019
Global IP Data Traffic: Breakdown of Data Traffic (in PB per
Month) by Type for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Mobile Subscriptions Worldwide in Billions for the Years 2018,
2020, 2022 and 2024
Growing Sales of Bluetooth-driven Devices and Bluetooth?s
Popularity as a Technology for Wireless Audio Streaming Fuels
Demand for Advanced Audio Codecs
Global Bluetooth Speakers Market: Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Bluetooth Headset Sales in Million for 2017, 2019, 2021
and 2023
With Wireless Set to be the Future of Headphones, Efforts Focus
on Developing Wireless Audio Codec Standard to Improve
Fidelity
Enhancing Performance with Modified SBC codec (mSBC)
Fraunhofer Institute Discontinues MP3 Format
With MP3 Discontinued, Audio Codec Supporting Fully Lossless,
Multi-use, High resolution, Open and Secure Parameters to
Emerge as the Standard
Fraunhofer?s Object-Based Audio Codec Emerges as the Future of
Immersive Sound
Fraunhofer?s Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) Standard: Promise of
Unprecedented Voice Call Quality
FLAC: A High-Definition MP3 Format
xHE-AAC: A Codec Designed for Adaptive Streaming and Digital Radio
Innovations & Advancements
Microchip Technology Unveils Bluetooth 5.0 Audio SoC for
Enabling High Resolution Wireless Audio
Qualcomm Unveils Qualcomm Aqstic Audio Codecs for Smartphones
Dialog?s DA740x Highly-Integrated Audio Codec Chips: Providing
a Mix of Noise Cancellation and Low Power Consumption
Advantages
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Audio Codec
Audio Codec Formats
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Audio Codecs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Audio Codecs Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Audio Codecs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Software (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Hardware (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Hardware (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mobile Phone & Tablet (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Mobile Phone & Tablet (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Mobile Phone & Tablet (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Television & Gaming Console (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Television & Gaming Console (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Television & Gaming Console (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Headphone, Headset, & Wearable Device (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Headphone, Headset, & Wearable Device (Application)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 18: Headphone, Headset, & Wearable Device (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Audio Codec Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Audio Codecs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Audio Codecs Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Audio Codecs Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Audio Codecs Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Audio Codecs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Audio Codecs Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Audio Codecs Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Audio Codecs Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Audio Codecs Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Audio Codecs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Audio Codecs Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Audio
Codecs in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Audio Codecs Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Audio Codecs Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Audio Codecs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Audio Codecs Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Audio Codecs Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Audio Codecs in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Audio Codecs Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Audio Codec Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Audio Codecs Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Audio Codecs Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Audio Codecs Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Audio Codecs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 50: Audio Codecs Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Audio Codecs Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Audio Codecs Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Audio Codecs Market in France by Component: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Audio Codecs Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Audio Codecs Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Audio Codecs Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Audio Codecs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German Audio Codecs Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Audio Codecs Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Audio Codecs Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Audio Codecs Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Audio Codecs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Audio Codecs Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Audio Codecs Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Audio Codecs in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Audio Codecs Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Audio Codecs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Audio Codecs Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Audio Codecs in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Audio Codecs Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Audio Codecs Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Audio Codecs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Audio Codecs Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Audio Codecs Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Audio Codecs Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Audio Codecs Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Audio Codecs Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Audio Codecs Market in Russia by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Audio Codecs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Audio Codecs Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Audio Codecs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 92: Audio Codecs Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Audio Codecs Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Audio Codecs Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Audio Codecs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Audio Codecs Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Audio Codecs Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Audio Codecs Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Audio Codecs Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Audio Codecs Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Audio Codecs Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Audio Codecs Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Audio Codecs Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Audio Codecs Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Audio Codecs Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Audio Codecs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Audio Codecs Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Audio Codecs Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Audio Codecs Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Audio Codecs Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Audio Codecs Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Audio Codecs Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 120: Audio Codecs Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Audio Codecs Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Audio Codecs Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Audio Codecs Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Audio Codecs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Audio Codecs Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Audio Codecs Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Audio Codecs in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Audio Codecs Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Audio Codecs Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Audio Codecs Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Audio Codecs Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Audio Codecs Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Audio Codecs Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Audio Codecs Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Audio Codecs Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Audio Codecs in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Audio Codecs Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Audio Codecs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 140: Audio Codecs Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Audio Codecs Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Audio Codecs Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Audio Codecs Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Audio Codecs Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Audio Codecs Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Audio Codecs Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Audio Codecs Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Audio Codecs Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Audio Codecs Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Audio Codecs Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Audio Codecs Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Audio Codecs Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Audio Codecs Market in Rest of Latin America by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Audio Codecs Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Audio Codecs Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Audio Codecs Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Audio Codecs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Audio Codecs Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Audio Codecs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Audio Codecs Historic Market by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Audio Codecs Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Audio Codecs Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Audio Codecs Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Audio Codecs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Audio Codecs Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Audio
Codecs in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Audio Codecs Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Audio Codecs Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Audio Codecs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 179: Audio Codecs Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Audio Codecs Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Audio Codecs Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Audio Codecs Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Audio Codecs Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Audio Codecs Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Audio Codecs Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Audio Codecs in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Audio Codecs Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Audio Codecs Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Audio Codecs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 192: Audio Codecs Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Audio Codecs Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Audio Codecs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Audio Codecs Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Audio Codecs Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Audio Codecs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Audio Codecs Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Audio Codecs Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Audio Codecs Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Audio Codecs Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Audio Codecs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Audio Codecs Market in Africa by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Audio Codecs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Audio Codecs Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Audio Codecs Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899060/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: