The things involved in the Internet of Things (IoT) varies from devices used to detect, actuate, signal, engage, and more. IoT things also involve everything from gateways, modules, and sensors to hardware and embedded software within products and equipment and other consumer, enterprise, and industrial assets. The IoT ecosystem could easily become highly cumbersome with so many different things to consider as part of IoT provisioning, activation, administration, and other management functions.



This is the reason why there is a market opportunity for things management infrastructure and solutions, which will be especially necessary for enterprise, industrial, and government segments. However, even the consumer segment will benefit as connected homes, vehicles, and smart workplaces become increasingly more complex and interconnected.



Report Scope



This report evaluates the emerging market opportunity for IoT Things Management software and services including Data Analytics and Insight Applications, Database and Warehouse Applications, Remote Control (Monitoring and Analysis Software), Security System Software (Infrastructure and Data), Sensor Network System Software, Software Integrated with IoT Platforms, and System Integration Software.



This report also assesses opportunities in the above-mentioned areas for many industry verticals including Automotive, Banking/Finance, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Industrial/Manufacturing, Oil & Gas (and other extraction industries), Precision Agriculture, Retail, Security/Surveillance, Smart Building (including Home and Office), Smart Cities, Telecommunication and IT, and Transportation and Logistics.

Select Findings

The global market for IoT things management will reach $33.1B by 2025, growing at 20.2% CAGR

The cloud-based IoT things management market will reach $17.3B globally by 2025, growing at 24.3% CAGR

Things management solutions optimized for smart city operations will be the greatest revenue opportunity globally, reaching $7.6B by 2025

Service Level Agreements between IoT service providers and enterprise will include device, data, and network SLAs specific to the unique needs for each industry vertical and business type

Digital identity plays a significant role. Identity of Things (IDoT) is a term coined for digital identity information about any device or thing in physical or logical form attached to the IoT network

IoT things management solutions will be provided via Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS) delivery models

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Important Things Management Considerations

2.1.1 IoT Components will Grow Exponentially

2.1.2 Edge Devices and Analytics will play Critical Role

2.1.3 Network and Connectivity will be a Tough Choice

2.1.4 Regulatory and Standardization Efforts Shaping the IoT Market

2.1.5 Security and Privacy Remain Substantial Concerns

2.1.6 Smart Cities and Homes to drive Continued IoT Growth

2.2 SLAs are Key to Things Management

2.2.1 SLA in IoT

2.2.1.1 IoT SLAs for Networks, Devices, and Data

2.2.1.2 IoT SLAs for Availability and Performance

2.2.1.3 SLA Support of IoT Orchestration and Mediation

2.2.1.4 SLA Support IoT Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting

2.2.2 IoT SLA Support of IoT Data as a Service

2.2.2.1 IoT Data as a Service Model

2.2.2.2 IoT DaaS SLAs



3. IoT Ecosystem and Value Chain

3.1 Device Layer

3.1.1 Sensors

3.1.1.1 Pressure Sensor

3.1.1.2 Accelerometer and Gyroscope

3.1.1.3 Temperature Sensor

3.1.1.4 Humidity Sensor

3.1.1.5 Proximity Sensor

3.1.1.6 Touch Sensor

3.1.1.7 Analog to Digital Converter

3.1.2 Antennas

3.1.2.1 Chip Antenna

3.1.2.2 Wire Antenna

3.1.2.3 PCB Antenna

3.1.2.4 Proprietary Antenna

3.2 Connectivity Layer

3.2.1 Edge Devices

3.2.2 Connectivity Infrastructure

3.3 Data Layer

3.3.1 Database

3.3.1.1 SQL Databases

3.3.1.2 NoSQL Databases

3.3.1.3 Internet of Things data

3.3.1.3.1 RFID Data

3.3.1.3.2 Sensor Data

3.3.1.3.3 Multimedia Data

3.3.1.3.4 Positional Data

3.3.1.3.5 Descriptive Data and Metadata about Objects

3.3.1.3.6 Command Data

3.3.2 Analytics

3.3.3 Security

3.3.3.1 Implementing Security for IoT

3.3.3.1.1 Secure booting

3.3.3.1.2 Access control

3.3.3.1.3 Device Authentication

3.3.3.1.4 Firewalling and IPS

3.3.3.1.5 Updates and Patches

3.4 Control Layer

3.4.1 Applications

3.4.1.1 Consumers

3.4.1.1.1 Home Security

3.4.1.1.2 Healthcare

3.4.1.1.3 Food and Water Tracking and Security

3.4.1.1.4 Smart Transportation and Mobility

3.4.1.1.5 Home Automation

3.4.2 Enterprise

3.4.2.1 Smart Logistics

3.4.2.2 Smart Industry

3.4.2.3 Smart Agriculture

3.4.2.4 Smart Cities

3.4.2.5 Smart Grid and Metering

3.4.2.6 Smart Retail

3.4.2.7 Smart Healthcare

3.4.3 Infrastructure Vendors

3.4.3.1 IoT Platforms

3.4.3.2 Operating Systems

3.4.3.2.1 Mbed

3.4.3.2.2 RIOT OS

3.4.3.2.3 Contiki

3.4.3.2.4 TinyOS

3.4.3.2.5 Nano-RK OS

3.4.3.2.6 FreeRTOS



4. IoT Things Management Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global IoT Things Management Software Market 2020-2025

4.2 Global IoT Things Management Software Market by Solution 2020-2025

4.3 Global IoT Things Management Software Market by Deployment 2020-2025

4.4 Global IoT Things Management Software Market by Sector 2020-2025

4.5 Global IoT Things Management Software Market by Industry Vertical 2020-2025

4.6 Global IoT Things Management Software Market by Region 2020-2025

4.7 APAC IoT Things Management Software Market

4.8 North America IoT Things Management Software Market

4.9 Europe IoT Things Management Software Market

4.10 Latin America IoT Things Management Software Market

4.11 Middle East & Africa IoT Things Management Software Market

4.12 USA IoT Things Management Software Market

4.13 China IoT Things Management Software Market

4.14 Japan IoT Things Management Software Market

4.15 Germany IoT Things Management Software Market

4.16 UK IoT Things Management Software Market

