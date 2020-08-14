BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2 Investment Partners ( www.o2investment.com ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shyam Shah as the firm’s newest Associate. Luke Plumpton, Partner, announced the addition, “We are excited for Shyam to join the O2 team and given his relevant transaction experience, we envision his addition to be a great fit as we continue our strong portfolio growth and seek new opportunities.”



Shyam will be responsible for evaluating new transactions, due diligence, underwriting, and working with O2’s portfolio companies.

Prior to joining O2, Shyam was as an Investment Banking Analyst at Duff & Phelps based out of New York, New York. At Duff & Phelps, a middle market investment bank, Shyam was an analyst in the firm’s M&A group where he advised both Consumer and Industrial clients on sell-side mergers and acquisitions. Shyam graduated from University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Accounting.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value.

O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com