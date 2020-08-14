Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Textbook (e-Book) Rental Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-textbook rental market is poised to grow by $ 294.96 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the cost-effective pricing model and rising availability of online comparison sites. The study identifies the increasing number of publishers going digital as one of the prime reasons driving the e-textbook rental market growth during the next few years.



The global e-textbook rental market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Academic segment

Non-academic segment

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-textbook rental market vendors that include:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Bloomsbury Publishing plc

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Chegg Inc.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Scribd Inc.

TextbookRush

VitalSource Technologies LLC

Also, the e-textbook rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



