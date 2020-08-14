Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sandwiches Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sandwiches market is poised to grow by $11.52 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the vendor expansions, increase in on-the-go consumption, and growing demand from millennial. The study identifies the introduction of new varieties and innovative products as one of the prime reasons driving the sandwiches market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing advertising and marketing campaigns and rise in veganism will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The global sandwiches market is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Fresh sandwiches
  • Prepackaged sandwiches

By Geography

  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sandwiches market vendors that include:

  • Arbys IP Holder LLC
  • Greencore Group PLC
  • Greggs PLC
  • McDonald Corp.
  • Pita Pit International
  • Potbelly Corp.
  • Tyson Foods Inc.
  • YUM! Brands Inc.

Also, the sandwiches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

