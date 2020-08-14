NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Publication of Prospectus

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 14 August 2020 Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH) is pleased to announce that a prospectus of the Company dated 14 August 2020 (the “Prospectus”) relating to the issue of new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares") pursuant to a placing announced yesterday has today been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and published by the Company.

In accordance with the requirements of the Prospectus Regulation Rules, the Prospectus has been produced in connection with the Company's application for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

The Prospectus will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.acaciapharma.com subject to certain access restrictions. The Prospectus has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the announcement titled “Proposed Capital Raising by way of a Placing of New Ordinary Shares” made by the Company yesterday.

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS® (amisulpride injection) for postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV), has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, with US launch planned for 2H 2020.

BYFAVO™ (remimazolam) for injection, a rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. Acacia Pharma’s rights to further develop and commercialise BYFAVO™ are in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market, and US launch is planned for 2H 2020.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma is based in Cambridge, UK and its US operations are centred in Indianapolis, IN. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

