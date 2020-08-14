Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Hair Color Market, by Product Type, by Product Formulation, by Gender, by Application, by Region, by Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Hair Color Market was valued at $477 million in FY 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 17% until FY 2026, due to various growth factors such as increasing urbanization and evolving lifestyles, growing hair-highlight trend, rising market for salon services and innovative tools used in salons to strengthen the ease of use of hair care products, which in turn would boost the sales value of hair colors and other related products.



Another major factor is the increase in consumer hair related issues, which has led to several product innovations that accommodate the prevalent and changing tastes and preferences of consumers, thus facilitating the demand for hair care products. Also, fashion trends around the country are changing, which in turn, is encouraging hair color producers to introduce innovative new products to meet consumer demand.



The Indian Hair Color Market is segmented based on Product Type, Product Formulation, Gender, Application, Region and Company.

Based on Product Type, the market is split into Temporary, Permanent, Semi-Permanent and Highlights and Bleach. The Semi-Permanent hair color segment accounts for the largest market share mainly due to its ammonia-free presence.

Based on Product Formulation, the market is segmented into PPD Formulation and TDS/TD Formulation. The PPD Formulation segment accounts for the majority market share in the Indian Hair Color Market and the segment is likely to maintain its position during the forecast period. Most of the hair color companies use PPD formulation as it offers long-lasting hair color with a natural look and it can be used in both salon and at-home colors because it is such an effective ingredient in dark hair coloring.

Based on Gender, women segment held the largest market share in the Indian Hair Color Market. Men in India color their hair majorly for gray coverage, while women consumers are much more familiar of their hair texture and looks than men. Also, men do not require as much product variants as a women with longer hair, and thus, hair color products for men are not usually offered in as many product variants as for women.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Total Grey Coverage, Roots Touch-Up, Highlighting and Others. Total Grey Coverage segment is expected to lead the country's hair color market in FY 2020 and is also expected to lead in future due to increasingly ageing population.

Major players operating in the Indian Hair Color Market are L'Oreal India Pvt Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Revlon, Lolane India, AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd, COTY INC, Procter & Gamble, Conair India, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Hair Color Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Hair Color Market based on Product Type, Product Formulation, Gender, Application, Region and Company

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Hair Color Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Hair Color Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Indian Hair Color Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Hair Color Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Hair Color Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. India Hair Color Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Permanent, Semi-Permanent, Temporary Hair Color and Highlights & Bleach)

6.2.2. By Product Formulation (TDS/TD Formulation, PPD Formulation and Others)

6.2.3. By Gender (Men, Women and Unisex)

6.2.4. By Application (Total Grey Coverage, Roots Touch-Up, Highlighting and Others)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company (FY2020)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. India Men Hair Color Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Product Formulation

7.2.3. By Application

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. India Women Hair Color Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Product Formulation

8.2.3. By Application

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index



9. India Unisex Hair Color Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Product Formulation

9.2.3. By Application

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Development



12. Pricing Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd.

15.2. Revlon

15.3. AVON Beauty Products India Pvt. Ltd.

15.4. Procter & Gamble

15.5. Lolane India

15.6. Estee Lauder Inc.

15.7. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

15.8. COTY Inc.

15.9. SocialKonnekt

15.10. Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd.

15.11. Conair India

15.12. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



16. Strategic Recommendations



