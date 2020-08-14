Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Hair Color Market, by Product Type, by Product Formulation, by Gender, by Application, by Region, by Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Hair Color Market was valued at $477 million in FY 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 17% until FY 2026, due to various growth factors such as increasing urbanization and evolving lifestyles, growing hair-highlight trend, rising market for salon services and innovative tools used in salons to strengthen the ease of use of hair care products, which in turn would boost the sales value of hair colors and other related products.
Another major factor is the increase in consumer hair related issues, which has led to several product innovations that accommodate the prevalent and changing tastes and preferences of consumers, thus facilitating the demand for hair care products. Also, fashion trends around the country are changing, which in turn, is encouraging hair color producers to introduce innovative new products to meet consumer demand.
The Indian Hair Color Market is segmented based on Product Type, Product Formulation, Gender, Application, Region and Company.
Major players operating in the Indian Hair Color Market are L'Oreal India Pvt Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Revlon, Lolane India, AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd, COTY INC, Procter & Gamble, Conair India, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited and others.
Years considered for this report:
Objectives of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Hair Color Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. India Hair Color Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product (Permanent, Semi-Permanent, Temporary Hair Color and Highlights & Bleach)
6.2.2. By Product Formulation (TDS/TD Formulation, PPD Formulation and Others)
6.2.3. By Gender (Men, Women and Unisex)
6.2.4. By Application (Total Grey Coverage, Roots Touch-Up, Highlighting and Others)
6.2.5. By Region
6.2.6. By Company (FY2020)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. India Men Hair Color Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product
7.2.2. By Product Formulation
7.2.3. By Application
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. India Women Hair Color Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By Product Formulation
8.2.3. By Application
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9. India Unisex Hair Color Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By Product Formulation
9.2.3. By Application
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Development
12. Pricing Analysis
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd.
15.2. Revlon
15.3. AVON Beauty Products India Pvt. Ltd.
15.4. Procter & Gamble
15.5. Lolane India
15.6. Estee Lauder Inc.
15.7. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
15.8. COTY Inc.
15.9. SocialKonnekt
15.10. Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd.
15.11. Conair India
15.12. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)
16. Strategic Recommendations
