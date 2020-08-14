Two Additional Orphan Drug Designations Granted for OCU400 Modifier Gene Therapy Program
MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today reported second quarter 2020 financial results along with a general business update.
“I am very proud of the progress we have made this quarter as we work to develop transformative therapies with the potential to cure blindness diseases. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, we remain on track to enter the clinic next year with our first gene therapy product candidate, OCU400, for retinitis pigmentosa. Our second gene therapy product, OCU410, for dry age-related macular degeneration and our first novel biologic, OCU200, for major retinal diseases are on track to enter the clinic in 2022,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen.
Business Highlights:
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results:
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the results and recent business highlights. Ocugen's senior management team will host the call, which will be open to all listeners. There will also be a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.
The call can be accessed by dialing (844) 873-7330 (U.S.) or (602) 563-8473 (international) and providing the conference ID 5587104. To access a live audio webcast of the call on the “Investors” section of the Ocugen website, please click here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Ocugen’s website for approximately 45 days following the call.
About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
OCUGEN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|June 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|14,968,161
|$
|7,444,052
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|924,500
|1,322,167
|Asset held for sale
|7,000,000
|7,000,000
|Total current assets
|22,892,661
|15,766,219
|Property and equipment, net
|232,354
|222,464
|Restricted cash
|151,157
|151,016
|Other assets
|482,711
|667,747
|Total assets
|$
|23,758,883
|$
|16,807,446
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|507,864
|$
|1,895,613
|Accrued expenses
|2,084,915
|2,270,045
|Short-term debt, net
|4,068,176
|—
|Operating lease obligation
|175,538
|172,310
|Other current liabilities
|204,860
|205,991
|Total current liabilities
|7,041,353
|4,543,959
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease obligation, less current portion
|75,577
|163,198
|Long term debt, net
|2,018,926
|1,072,123
|Other non-current liabilities
|—
|9,755
|Total liabilities
|9,135,856
|5,789,035
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|1,351,281
|527,467
|Treasury Stock
|(47,864
|)
|(47,864
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|72,357,228
|62,018,632
|Accumulated deficit
|(59,037,618
|)
|(51,479,824
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|14,623,027
|11,018,411
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|23,758,883
|$
|16,807,446
OCUGEN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|42,620
|$
|—
|$
|42,620
|$
|—
|Total revenues
|42,620
|—
|42,620
|—
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|1,629,869
|1,240,047
|3,282,187
|5,033,069
|General and administrative
|1,779,016
|1,088,477
|4,055,800
|2,136,497
|Total operating expenses
|3,408,885
|2,328,524
|7,337,987
|7,169,566
|Loss from operations
|(3,366,265
|)
|(2,328,524
|)
|(7,295,367
|)
|(7,169,566
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|—
|(608,149
|)
|—
|(1,384,422
|)
|Loss on debt conversion
|—
|(341,136
|)
|—
|(341,136
|)
|Interest income
|433
|377
|552
|971
|Interest expense
|(248,143
|)
|(261,562
|)
|(262,892
|)
|(957,031
|)
|Other income (expense)
|—
|184
|(87
|)
|(232
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(247,710
|)
|(1,210,286
|)
|(262,427
|)
|(2,681,850
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(3,613,975
|)
|$
|(3,538,810
|)
|$
|(7,557,794
|)
|$
|(9,851,416
|)
|Deemed dividend related to Warrant Exchange
|(12,546,340
|)
|—
|(12,546,340
|)
|—
|Net loss to common stockholders
|$
|(16,160,315
|)
|$
|(3,538,810
|)
|$
|(20,104,134
|)
|$
|(9,851,416
|)
|Shares used in calculating net loss per common share — basic and diluted
|83,537,463
|6,067,401
|68,082,346
|5,461,576
|Net loss per share of common stock — basic and diluted
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(1.80
|)
