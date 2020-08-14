New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Confectionery Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952144/?utm_source=GNW

Of all the high potential countries in the region, Russia was the largest market in value terms in 2019, while Poland is expected to be the fastest-growing market in value terms during 2019-2024 in the region. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the largest distribution channel, followed by convenience stores. Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, United Confectioners, and Ferrero are the leading companies in the Eastern European confectionery sector.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe Confectionery sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Eastern Europe Confectionery sector, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category

- High-Potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates the changing share of value consumption in the various make-up category across high-potential countries in the Eastern Europe region.



It also provides “Risk-Reward” analysis of four countries across the Eastern Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling make-up manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Eastern Europe region.It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Eastern Europe region, besides analyzing growth of private label in the region

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Eastern Europe confectionery sector in 2019.



It covers six distribution channels — hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, parapharmacies/drugstores, chemists/pharmacies, department stores, and others includes e-retailers, direct sellers, convenience stores, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and other retailers

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of make-up

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Eastern Europe confectionery sector



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies.There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.



This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

