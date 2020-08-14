San Antonio, TX, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With back to school season around the corner, NatureSweet® (www.naturesweet.com) is arming shoppers with easy ways to snack smarter at home or in the classroom. No matter how shoppers will be returning to school this year, NatureSweet® is here to help. NatureSweet® is offering shoppers weekly #SnackHacks - delicious and easy snack ideas on social media. This promotion will give families a chance to win prizes to help them keep eating healthy and will run from July 19, 2020 to September 26, 2020.

Because of its 7,000 full-time Associates, NatureSweet® tomatoes are unbelievably sweet, sustainably grown in greenhouses and carefully nurtured. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, each tomato is tested for sweetness and color long before it makes its way to the table for friends and family to enjoy.

NatureSweet® encourages consumers to interact with the brand and join in on the promotional giveaways on Facebook, Instagram & Pinterest.

Starting July 19, the first #SnackHack will be released on NatureSweet.com/promotions. Shoppers can enter this promotion by visiting naturesweet.com/promotion and filling out the entry form for the chance to win an age-themed weekly prize package and/or win the #SnackHack Survival Kit grand prize.

Prizes Include:

$150 Weekly Prize Packs - Age-themed prize packs for kids, college students and adults. Each one includes handy items to make snacking fun and easy.

$500 #SnackHack Survival Kit Grand Prize - Includes a computer, backpack, retro lunch box and more!

Visit www.naturesweet.com/promotions to find out more about how you can participate.

About NatureSweet® Tomatoes

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer's preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. NatureSweet® produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 7,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

