30 Year Industry Veteran with FDA and EMA Experience will Assume Newly Created Executive Role

Loma Linda, CA, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Joachim-Friedrich Kapp, MD, PhD as Vice President of Clinical Development, Autoimmunity, effective immediately.

In his newly created role as Vice President of Clinical Development, Autoimmunity, Dr. Kapp will be responsible for all preparation, execution, regulatory and budgetary matters relating to Aditxt’s planned 2021 Phase I/IIA clinical trials.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, Amro Albanna, stated, “Aditxt’s therapeutics focus on reprogramming the immune system is one of our two core segments. We are very pleased to have Dr. Kapp lead our autoimmunity clinical development starting with Psoriasis. Dr. Kapp’s experience and leadership in executive and advisory roles is a welcomed addition to the Aditxt team. Dr. Kapp understands and has worked with the regulatory framework in both the US and in Europe. We are excited that Dr. Kapp will lead Aditxt in this critical role as we prepare for our upcoming Phase I/IIA trials.”

Dr. Kapp brings over 3 decades of experience working with global healthcare corporations and regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA. Notably, he is the former President of the Global Business Unit, (GBU) Specialized Therapeutics and member of the Executive Committee at Schering AG. He is a member of the Supervisory Board at Allistro Capital, a German based private equity fund, where he serves as the fund’s chemical industry expert. Dr. Kapp is also Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at CellGenix, a leading global supplier of high quality raw and ancillary materials for the expanding market of cell and gene therapy. Dr. Kapp is Board Certified in Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Clinical Pharmacology.

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit www.aditxt.com.

