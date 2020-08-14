TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc., (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Financial Review

Revenue for the three-months ended June 30, 2020 was $517,000 compared to $1,041,000 for the same three-month period last year. For the six-months ended June 30, 2020, revenue was $1,148,000 compared to $1,588,000 in the first half of 2019. The majority of the decrease is due to the timing of orders for product revenue and the non-recurring technology transfer revenue. This was mitigated by an increase in royalty revenue, and revenue from the exclusive distribution agreement with Baxter International Inc. (“Baxter”).

Operating costs for the quarter-ended June 30, 2020, were $2,466,000 compared to $2,093,000 for the corresponding period in 2019. Operating costs for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 were $6,522,000, an increase of $2,889,000 from $3,633,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. The increase is a result of the ramping up of the Company’s Phase III clinical trial, whereby costs vary depending on the timing and level of patient enrolment. In addition, there was an increase in share compensation expense, due to options being granted earlier in 2020 that had higher share option valuations compared to the share option valuation for share options issued in 2019. Salaries and benefits also increased by approximately $189,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 due to the addition of the Company’s CFO, who joined in August, 2019. Furthermore, as previously stated, the Company incurred one-time costs associated with a legacy financial advisory services agreement relating to the commercial transaction agreement completed with Baxter and the withdrawn prospectus offering in March 2020. Lastly, there was a 4% decline in the CAD/USD exchange rate in the period from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020, which resulted in a foreign exchange loss in the second quarter, reversing the foreign exchange gain recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The CAD/USD exchange rate was relatively consistent throughout 2019.

The Company continues to maintain a low cost operating structure for its base business operations.

For the three-months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a loss of $1,949,000 ($0.009 loss per share) compared to a loss of $1,052,000 ($0.005 loss per share) for the three-months ended June 30, 2019. Loss for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 was $5,374,000 ($0.024 loss per share) compared to a loss of $2,045,000 ($0.009 loss per share) for the same period last year.

The Company concluded the second quarter of 2020 with cash of $10,230,000 compared to $1,435,000 cash on hand as of December 31, 2019. This cash balance reflects the non-refundable US$5,000,000 (CA$6,629,000) upfront rights payment from Baxter, which was received in the first quarter, as well as the net proceeds of $4,397,000 received on the public offering, reduced by operating cash outflows. Based on current operating plans, Spectral expects to have cash to fund its 2020 business plan.

The total number of common shares outstanding for the Company was 236,605,745 as at June 30, 2020.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 200,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), is also commercializing a new proprietary platform, “SAMI”, targeting the renal replacement therapy (“RRT”) market. Dialco is also seeking regulatory approval for “DIMI” which is based on the same RRT platform, but will be intended for home hemodialysis use.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information please visit www.spectraldx.com.

Spectral Medical Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30

2020 December 31

2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 10,230 1,435 Trade and other receivables 401 271 Inventories 348 276 Prepayments and other assets 509 155 Contract asset - 519 11,488 2,656 Non-current assets Right-of-use-asset 672 719 Property and equipment 409 368 Intangible asset 255 263 Total assets 12,824 4,006 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,894 1,002 Current portion of contract liabilities 672 - Current portion of lease liability 81 77 3,647 1,079 Non-current liabilities Lease liability 626 667 Non-current portion of contract liabilities 5,682 - Total liabilities 9,955 1,746 Equity Share capital 71,858 66,837 Contributed surplus 7,981 7,981 Share-based compensation 6,597 6,183 Warrants 2,418 1,870 Deficit (85,985 ) (80,611 ) Total equity 2,869 2,260 Total liabilities and equity 12,824 4,006





Spectral Medical Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share data)

Three-months ended June 30 Six-months ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue 517 1,041 1,148 1,588 Expenses Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-process 8 136 12 211 Raw materials and consumables used 171 87 304 147 Salaries and benefits 1,061 951 2,491 1,660 Consulting and professional fees 682 381 3,194 641 Regulatory and investor relations 85 191 231 277 Travel and entertainment 15 74 103 162 Facilities and communication 81 71 167 135 Insurance 62 57 124 123 Depreciation and amortization 74 69 144 140 Interest expense on lease liability 9 10 17 19 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 226 63 (254 ) 105 Interest income (4 ) - (11 ) - (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (8 ) - (8 ) 7 Other expenses 4 3 8 6 2,466 2,093 6,522 3,633 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,949 ) (1,052 ) (5,374 ) (2,045 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.009 ) (0.005 ) (0.024 ) (0.009 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 229,226,624 225,675,249 228,330,467 225,633,448







Spectral Medical Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Issued capital Contributed

surplus Share-based

compensation Warrants Deficit Total equity

Number $ $ $ $ $ $

Balance, January 1, 2019 225,591,183 66,646 7,981 5,564 1,930 (75,751 ) 6,370 Warrants exercised 225,000 150 - - (49 ) - 101 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (2,045 ) (2,045 ) Share-based compensation - - - 348 - - 348 Balance, June 30, 2019 225,816,183 66,796 7,981 5,912 1,881 (77,796 ) 4,774 Share options exercised 10,500 7 - (3 ) - - 4 Warrants exercised 50,000 34 - - (11 ) - 23 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (2,815 ) (2,815 ) Share-based compensation - - - 274 - - 274 Balance, December 31, 2019 225,876,683 66,837 7,981 6,183 1,870 (80,611 ) 2,260 Balance, January 1, 2020 225,876,683 66,837 7,981 6,183 1,870 (80,611 ) 2,260 Public offering 8,500,000 3,609 - - 788 - 4,397 Share options exercised 1,129,062 677 - (248 ) - - 429 Warrants exercised 1,100,000 735 - - (240 ) - 495 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (5,374 ) (5,374 ) Share-based compensation - - - 662 - - 662 Balance, June 30, 2020 236,605,745 71,858 7,981 6,597 2,418 (85,985 ) 2,869







Spectral Medical Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)