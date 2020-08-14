New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Western Europe Make-up Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952143/?utm_source=GNW

Of all the high potential countries in the region, Belgium is expected to grow the fastest in value and volume terms during 2019-2024. Health & Beauty Stores is the largest distribution channel, followed hypermarkets & supermarkets. L`Oreal S.A., Coty, Inc., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton and Cosnova Gmbh are the leading companies in the Western European make-up sector, accounting for a combined value share of 60.8% in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe Make-up sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Western Europe Make-up sector, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category

- High-Potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates the changing share of value consumption in the various make-up category across high-potential countries in the Western Europe region.



It also provides “Risk-Reward” analysis of four countries across the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling make-up manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Western Europe region.It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing growth of private label in the region

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Western Europe make-up sector in 2019.



It covers six distribution channels — hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, parapharmacies/drugstores, chemists/pharmacies, department stores, and others includes e-retailers, direct sellers, convenience stores, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and other retailers

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of make-up

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Western Europe’s Make-up sector



