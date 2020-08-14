Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Paper - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Flexible Packaging Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of ecofriendly packaging products by consumers and rising use of packaging formats as branding tool are the major factors driving market growth. However, impact of covid-19 is restraining market growth.



Flexible Packaging Paper is widely utilized for packaging. They are utilized in shopping bags, food wrappers and tea envelopes to cigarette soft packs, inner liners and tobacco pockets. These paper grades are recyclable and accessible as FSC and PEFC certified.



Based on packaging type, the bags & sacks segment is likely to have a huge demand because of its utilization in the packaging of food grains, bakery & confectionery, and consumer goods has resulted into high demand for bags & sacks all over the world. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as China and India have seen a shift in demand from plastic to paper due to strict norms for usage of plastic.



Some of the key players profiled in the Flexible Packaging Paper Market include BillerudKorsnas AB, Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd, DS Smith PLC, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, Gordon Paper Company Inc, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company, International Paper Company, JK PAPER Ltd, KRPA Holding CZ a.s., McNairn Packaging, Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd, Nordic Paper AS, PG Paper Company, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd , Rengo Co Ltd, Sappi Limited , Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Stora Enso Oyj and WestRock Company.



Distribution Channels Covered:

E-commerce

Retail

Packaging Materials Covered:

Coated Recycled Paper (CRP)

Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Waxed Paper

Packaging Types Covered:

Bags & Sacks

Cartons

Lids

Pouches

Wraps

Other Packaging Types

End Users Covered:

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By Distribution Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 E-commerce

5.3 Retail



6 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By Packaging Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coated Recycled Paper (CRP)

6.3 Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)

6.4 Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

6.5 Waxed Paper



7 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By Packaging Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bags & Sacks

7.3 Cartons

7.4 Lids

7.5 Pouches

7.6 Wraps

7.7 Other Packaging Types

7.7.1 Envelops

7.7.2 Sachet



8 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agriculture

8.3 Consumer Goods

8.4 Electronics

8.5 Food & Beverages

8.6 Personal Care & Cosmetics

8.7 Pharmaceuticals



9 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 BillerudKorsnas AB

11.2 Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd

11.3 DS Smith PLC

11.4 Emami Paper Mills Ltd

11.5 Gordon Paper Company Inc

11.6 Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company

11.7 International Paper Company

11.8 JK PAPER Ltd

11.9 KRPA Holding CZ a.s.

11.10 McNairn Packaging

11.11 Mondi Group

11.12 Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd

11.13 Nordic Paper AS

11.14 PG Paper Company

11.15 Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd

11.16 Rengo Co Ltd

11.17 Sappi Limited

11.18 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

11.19 Stora Enso Oyj

11.20 WestRock Company



