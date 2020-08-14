KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q2’20).



Q2 Highlights

Revenues rose 22% to $627,300, driven by a 61% increase in Product sales.

Despite an increase in earned royalties in Q2’20 compared to the year-ago period, Nocopi reported revenues from licenses, royalties and fees of $107,100 in Q2’20. This sum does not include approximately $100,000 in quarterly minimum guaranteed royalties received in cash and previously recorded as revenues pursuant to an amended and extended four-year licensing agreement with a major customer. Q2’19 revenue from licenses, royalties and fees were $192,000.

Gross profit decreased 11% to $321,500 on increased product and shipping costs and a lower percentage of higher-margin royalty income within Nocopi’s revenue mix.

Net income decreased to $70,800 from $148,900 in Q2’19, largely due to the accounting impact of the aforementioned licensing agreement, higher operating expenses and a lower gross margin.

Working Capital, including $1.05M of cash, increased to $2.1M at 6/30/20 compared to working capital of $1.9M at 3/31/20 Q1’20 and $1.8M at year-end 2019.

Book value increased to $2.9M at 6/30/20 compared to $2.2M a year ago and $2.8M at 3/31/20.

Q2’20 Results

Q2’20 revenues rose 22% to $627,300 reflecting a 61% increase in product and other sales, principally due to higher specialty ink shipments to the entertainment and toy product market, offset by a 47% decline in licenses, royalties and fees, principally due to the accounting impact of quarterly guaranteed royalties. Pursuant to a four year extended licensing agreement, which went into effect on July 1, 2019, Nocopi expects to receive approximately $100,000 in minimum guaranteed royalty payments each quarter, through Q2’23, which payments will not be recorded as revenue.

Gross profit decreased to $321,500, or 51% of revenues in Q2’20, from $361,000, or 70% of revenues in Q2 ’19, principally due to the smaller relative contribution from higher-margin royalty revenue and to a lesser extent the impact of higher raw material costs and increased shipping expense largely due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q2’20 operating expenses increased to $247,900 from $200,600 in Q2 ’20, reflecting increased operational and administrative expense including higher professional fees. In late 2019, Nocopi expanded its ink production operations and staffing to support expected future growth.

Reflecting lower gross profit and higher operating expenses Nocopi’s net income declined to $70,800, or $0.001 per diluted share, in Q2’20 vs. $148,900, or $0.003 per diluted share, in Q2’19.

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein commented, “Nocopi achieved double digit revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter reflecting strong demand for specialty inks and the COVID-19-related shifting of some ink shipments from Q1 to Q2 due to temporary printing plant closures.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted both our top- and bottom-line performance in Q2, we remained solidly profitable in the period. Though we achieved higher earned royalties in Q2’20 versus the year ago period, the accounting treatment of a four-year license extension in 2018 reduced our royalty-related revenues from this customer by approximately $100,000 in the recent quarter.

“Despite macro disruptions, first half 2020 specialty ink purchases from our overseas printing partners rose 61% over those in the year-ago period. Importantly, this increase in ink and other product sales is an excellent indicator of future royalty income as Nocopi earns per unit royalties on retail sales of most entertainment products incorporating our ink technologies. This high-margin revenue source plays an important role in enhancing our gross margin and future profitability.

“While there are no certainties in the current COVID-19 economic environment, recent business partner activity and their growth plans for new products and geographic expansion provide a favorable outlook for our company over the next few quarters while also confirming our solid competitive position.

“From a balance sheet perspective, Nocopi remains in very strong position, with working capital of $2.1M, including $1.1M in cash. Our growing financial strength offers provides us both security to endure further possible COVID-19 business or economic impacts and flexibility to act opportunistically should any attractive investment or M&A situations present themselves.”

About Nocopi Technologies ( www.nocopi.com )

Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Operations*

(unaudited)

Three Months ended June 30 Six Months ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Licenses, royalties and fees* $ 107,100 $ 192,000 $ 271,700 $ 382,500 Product and other sales 520,200 324,100 875,900 543,000 627,300 516,100 1,147,600 925,500 Cost of revenues Licenses, royalties and fees 58,600 31,600 108,300 56,800 Product and other sales 247,200 123,400 448,800 213,700 305,800 155,000 557,100 270,500 Gross profit 321,500 361,100 590,500 655,000 Operating expenses Research and development 41,900 39,400 83,000 77,400 Sales and marketing 86,000 74,300 170,000 143,200 General and administrative 120,000 86,900 259,700 181,000 247,900 200,600 512,700 401,600 Net income from operations 73,600 160,500 77,800 253,400 Other income (expenses) Interest income 4,300 1,500 8,100 2,600 Interest expense, bank charges and accretion of interest (2,100 ) (2,700 ) (4,600 ) (5,400 ) 2,200 (1,200 ) 3,500 (2,800 ) Net income before income taxes 75,800 159,300 81,300 250,600 Income taxes 5,000 10,400 (42,100 ) 16,300 Net income $ 70,800 $ 148,900 $ 123,400 $ 234,300 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ .00 $ .00 $ .00 $ .00 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 61,044,698 58,616,716 61,044,698 58,616,716 Diluted 61,605,985 58,973,280 61,577,129 58,988,005

* Q2’20 revenues from licenses, royalties and fees do not reflect approximately $100,000 in quarterly minimum guaranteed royalties received in cash during Q2’20. These royalties were previously recorded as revenues pursuant to an amended and extended four-year licensing agreement with a major customer. Pursuant to the agreement, which went into effect on July 1, 2019, Nocopi expects to receive approximately $100,000 in minimum guaranteed royalty payments each quarter, through Q2’23, which payments will not be recorded as revenue.





Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

Balance Sheets

June 30 December 31 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 1,052,700 $ 688,000 Accounts receivable less $5,000 allowance for doubtful accounts 1,141,500 1,352,300 Inventory 277,500 127,900 Prepaid and other 95,100 135,000 Total current assets 2,566,800 2,303,200 Fixed assets Leasehold improvements 27,800 24,200 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 279,400 252,500 307,200 276,700 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 215,200 206,600 92,000 70,100 Other assets Long-term receivable 766,000 957,000 Operating lease right of use – building 181,500 202,000 947,500 1,159,000 Total assets $ 3,606,300 $ 3,532,300 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Convertible debentures $ 97,900 $ 97,900 Accounts payable 87,800 44,300 Accrued expenses 214,800 231,600 Income taxes 57,600 52,400 Operating lease liability, current 43,100 41,700 Total current liabilities 501,200 467,900 Other liabilities Accrued expenses, non-current 53,600 67,000 Deferred income taxes – 47,400 Operating lease liability, non-current 138,400 160,300 192,000 274,700 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value Authorized – 75,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 61,044,698 shares 610,400 610,400 Paid-in capital 12,483,900 12,483,900 Accumulated deficit (10,181,200 ) (10,304,600 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,913,100 2,789,700 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,606,300 $ 3,532,300







Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows*

(unaudited)