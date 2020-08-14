KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q2’20).

Q2 Highlights

  • Revenues rose 22% to $627,300, driven by a 61% increase in Product sales.
  • Despite an increase in earned royalties in Q2’20 compared to the year-ago period, Nocopi reported revenues from licenses, royalties and fees of $107,100 in Q2’20. This sum does not include approximately $100,000 in quarterly minimum guaranteed royalties received in cash and previously recorded as revenues pursuant to an amended and extended four-year licensing agreement with a major customer. Q2’19 revenue from licenses, royalties and fees were $192,000.
  • Gross profit decreased 11% to $321,500 on increased product and shipping costs and a lower percentage of higher-margin royalty income within Nocopi’s revenue mix.
  • Net income decreased to $70,800 from $148,900 in Q2’19, largely due to the accounting impact of the aforementioned licensing agreement, higher operating expenses and a lower gross margin.
  • Working Capital, including $1.05M of cash, increased to $2.1M at 6/30/20 compared to working capital of $1.9M at 3/31/20 Q1’20 and $1.8M at year-end 2019.
  • Book value increased to $2.9M at 6/30/20 compared to $2.2M a year ago and $2.8M at 3/31/20.

Q2’20 Results
Q2’20 revenues rose 22% to $627,300 reflecting a 61% increase in product and other sales, principally due to higher specialty ink shipments to the entertainment and toy product market, offset by a 47% decline in licenses, royalties and fees, principally due to the accounting impact of quarterly guaranteed royalties.  Pursuant to a four year extended licensing agreement, which went into effect on July 1, 2019, Nocopi expects to receive approximately $100,000 in minimum guaranteed royalty payments each quarter, through Q2’23, which payments will not be recorded as revenue.

Gross profit decreased to $321,500, or 51% of revenues in Q2’20, from $361,000, or 70% of revenues in Q2 ’19, principally due to the smaller relative contribution from higher-margin royalty revenue and to a lesser extent the impact of higher raw material costs and increased shipping expense largely due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q2’20 operating expenses increased to $247,900 from $200,600 in Q2 ’20, reflecting increased operational and administrative expense including higher professional fees. In late 2019, Nocopi expanded its ink production operations and staffing to support expected future growth.

Reflecting lower gross profit and higher operating expenses Nocopi’s net income declined to $70,800, or $0.001 per diluted share, in Q2’20 vs. $148,900, or $0.003 per diluted share, in Q2’19.

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein commented, “Nocopi achieved double digit revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter reflecting strong demand for specialty inks and the COVID-19-related shifting of some ink shipments from Q1 to Q2 due to temporary printing plant closures.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted both our top- and bottom-line performance in Q2, we remained solidly profitable in the period. Though we achieved higher earned royalties in Q2’20 versus the year ago period, the accounting treatment of a four-year license extension in 2018 reduced our royalty-related revenues from this customer by approximately $100,000 in the recent quarter.

“Despite macro disruptions, first half 2020 specialty ink purchases from our overseas printing partners rose 61% over those in the year-ago period. Importantly, this increase in ink and other product sales is an excellent indicator of future royalty income as Nocopi earns per unit royalties on retail sales of most entertainment products incorporating our ink technologies. This high-margin revenue source plays an important role in enhancing our gross margin and future profitability.

“While there are no certainties in the current COVID-19 economic environment, recent business partner activity and their growth plans for new products and geographic expansion provide a favorable outlook for our company over the next few quarters while also confirming our solid competitive position.

“From a balance sheet perspective, Nocopi remains in very strong position, with working capital of $2.1M, including $1.1M in cash. Our growing financial strength offers provides us both security to endure further possible COVID-19 business or economic impacts and flexibility to act opportunistically should any attractive investment or M&A situations present themselves.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Operations*
(unaudited)

  Three Months ended June 30  Six Months ended June 30 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
             
Revenues            
Licenses, royalties and fees* $107,100  $192,000  $271,700  $382,500 
Product and other sales  520,200   324,100   875,900   543,000 
   627,300   516,100   1,147,600   925,500 
                 
Cost of revenues                
Licenses, royalties and fees  58,600   31,600   108,300   56,800 
Product and other sales  247,200   123,400   448,800   213,700 
   305,800   155,000   557,100   270,500 
Gross profit  321,500   361,100   590,500   655,000 
                 
Operating expenses                
Research and development  41,900   39,400   83,000   77,400 
Sales and marketing  86,000   74,300   170,000   143,200 
General and administrative  120,000   86,900   259,700   181,000 
   247,900   200,600   512,700   401,600 
Net income from operations  73,600   160,500   77,800   253,400 
                 
Other income (expenses)                
Interest income  4,300   1,500   8,100   2,600 
Interest expense, bank charges and accretion of interest  (2,100)  (2,700)  (4,600)  (5,400)
   2,200   (1,200)  3,500   (2,800)
Net income before income taxes  75,800   159,300   81,300   250,600 
Income taxes  5,000   10,400   (42,100)  16,300 
Net income $70,800  $148,900  $123,400  $234,300 
                 
Basic and diluted net income per common share $.00  $.00  $.00  $.00 
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
Basic  61,044,698   58,616,716   61,044,698   58,616,716 
Diluted  61,605,985   58,973,280   61,577,129   58,988,005 

* Q2’20 revenues from licenses, royalties and fees do not reflect approximately $100,000 in quarterly minimum guaranteed royalties received in cash during Q2’20. These royalties were previously recorded as revenues pursuant to an amended and extended four-year licensing agreement with a major customer. Pursuant to the agreement, which went into effect on July 1, 2019, Nocopi expects to receive approximately $100,000 in minimum guaranteed royalty payments each quarter, through Q2’23, which payments will not be recorded as revenue.


Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets

  June 30  December 31
  2020  2019
  (unaudited)  (audited)
Assets 
Current assets      
Cash $1,052,700  $688,000 
Accounts receivable less $5,000 allowance for doubtful accounts  1,141,500   1,352,300 
Inventory  277,500   127,900 
Prepaid and other  95,100   135,000 
Total current assets  2,566,800   2,303,200 
         
Fixed assets        
Leasehold improvements  27,800   24,200 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment  279,400   252,500 
   307,200   276,700 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization  215,200   206,600 
   92,000   70,100 
Other assets        
Long-term receivable  766,000   957,000 
Operating lease right of use – building  181,500   202,000 
   947,500   1,159,000 
Total assets $3,606,300  $3,532,300 
  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 
Current liabilities        
Convertible debentures $97,900  $97,900 
Accounts payable  87,800   44,300 
Accrued expenses  214,800   231,600 
Income taxes  57,600   52,400 
Operating lease liability, current  43,100   41,700 
Total current liabilities  501,200   467,900 
         
Other liabilities        
Accrued expenses, non-current  53,600   67,000 
Deferred income taxes     47,400 
Operating lease liability, non-current  138,400   160,300 
   192,000    274,700 
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock, $0.01 par value        
Authorized – 75,000,000 shares        
Issued and outstanding – 61,044,698 shares  610,400   610,400 
Paid-in capital  12,483,900   12,483,900 
Accumulated deficit  (10,181,200)  (10,304,600)
Total stockholders' equity  2,913,100   2,789,700 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,606,300  $3,532,300 



Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows*
(unaudited)

  Six Months ended June 30 
  2020  2019 
Operating Activities      
Net income $123,400  $234,300 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization  9,100   2,300 
Deferred income taxes  (47,400)  (54,400)
Other assets  211,500   (27,800)
Other liabilities  (33,900)  208,300 
         
   262,700   362,700 
         
(Increase) decrease in assets        
Accounts receivable  210,800   (258,800)
Inventory  (149,600)  (31,400)
Prepaid and other  39,900   (9,600)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  26,700   65,100 
Taxes on income  5,200   (22,300)
   133,000   (257,000)
Net cash provided by operating activities  395,700   105,700 
         
Investment Activities        
Additions to fixed assets  (31,000)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (31,000)   
         
Increase in cash  364,700   105,700 
Cash at beginning of year  688,000   400,800 
Cash at end of period $1,052,700  $506,500 
         
Supplemental Disclosure of Non Cash Investing and Financing Activities        
Accumulated depreciation and amortization $500  $ 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment $(500) $ 
Operating lease right of use – building $  $241,100 
Operating lease liability $  $(241,100)