LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announces that Mark Collins, Ph.D., chief innovation officer of its Helomics subsidiary, recently appeared on DojoLIVE! , a lively podcast and interview forum that brings together a broad roster of technology, business and thought leaders from a wide range of software companies and startups.



The broadcast, titled ‘Can We Cure Cancer With Artificial Intelligence?’, is available for on-demand viewing on the DojoLIVE! website .

As noted during the interview, Collins possesses a passion for applying science to build high-tech life-science products and services that impact the search for new medicines. He feels that Helomics, a division of Predictive Oncology, is uniquely positioned to deliver on this goal.

Helomics aims to improve outcomes for the cancer patients of today and in the future by harnessing the power of the patient’s own living tumor. The company uses its unique clinically validated Tumor Drug Response Profiling (TDRP) platform to generate a comprehensive profile of the patient tumor to guide the oncologist in individualizing treatment. In use for 15+ years, this platform has generated drug response and genomic profiles on over 150,000 tumors – the largest knowledgebase of its kind in the world.

Helomics is leveraging this unique TDRP platform and huge knowledge base to pioneer the development of AI-driven models of tumor drug response and outcome that, in partnership with pharmaceutical companies, will enable lower cost, faster and smarter discovery of new therapies. Furthermore, once validated, these AI-models will be used as clinical decision support tools to help clinicians individualize cancer treatment with current therapies.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Domestic, International and other), which contain four subsidiaries; Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Skyline Europe. Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. Helomics’ CLIA-certified lab provides clinical testing that assists oncologists in individualizing patient treatment decisions, by providing an evidence-based roadmap for therapy. In addition to its proprietary precision oncology platform, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage its TruTumor™, patient-derived tumor models coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and an AI-powered proprietary bioinformatics platform to provide a tailored solution to its clients’ specific needs.

Predictive Oncology’s TumorGenesis subsidiary is developing a new rapid approach to growing tumors in the laboratory, which essentially “fools” cancer cells into thinking they are still growing inside a patient. Its proprietary Oncology Discovery Technology Platform kits will assist researchers and clinicians to identify which cancer cells bind to specific biomarkers. Once the biomarkers are identified they can be used in TumorGenesis’ Oncology Capture Technology Platforms, which isolate and help categorize an individual patient’s heterogeneous tumor samples to enable the development of patient specific treatment options. Helomics and TumorGenesis are focused on ovarian cancer. Predictive Oncology’s Skyline Medical division markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. The company has achieved sales on five of the seven continents through both direct sales and distributor partners. For more information, please visit www.Predictive-Oncology.com .

