The global cardiac safety services market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of clinical trials, growing outsourcing of R&D services and increasing R&D investment coupled with pharmaceutical R&D across the globe. The growing R&D expenditure is also driven by increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing coupled with technological advancement. A substantial growth in government funding for R&D programs has boosted the drug discovery industry and other related markets such as cardiac safety services.



The global market for cardiac safety services is segregated on the basis of services type and end-user industry. Based on the services type, the market is further classified into blood pressure measurement services, cardiovascular imaging services, ECG/holter measurement services, thorough QT Studies, and others(protocol design and expert reporting). The blood pressure measurement segment is projected to have a considerable share in the global market. Based on the end-user, the global cardiac safety services market is further segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceuticals companies and contract research organization(CRO). The CRO segment estimated to have a considerable growth in the market owing to the growing number of contract research services across the globe. Based on geography, the global cardiac safety services market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Among, region North America projected to have a considerable share in the global cardiac safety services market.



The companies which are contributing to the growth of the global cardiac safety services market include Bioclinic, BioTelemetry, Inc., Certara, L.P., ERT, Inc., SGS SA, Ncardia, IQVIA Inc., and others. services launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements through which market players are considerably contributing to the market growth to stay competitive in the market.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global cardiac safety services market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook.



In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity to the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their services catalog.

The report is intended for cardiac safety services providers, end-user companies for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the services preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market Research and Analysis by Services Type

2. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market Research and Analysis by End-User



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global cardiac safety services market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global cardiac safety services market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global cardiac safety services market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market by Service Type

5.1.1. Blood Pressure Measurement Services

5.1.2. Cardiovascular Imaging Services

5.1.3. ECG/Holter Measurement Services

5.1.4. Thorough QT Studies

5.1.5. Others(Protocol Design And Expert Reporting)

5.2. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market by End-User

5.2.1. Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceuticals Companies

5.2.2. Contract Research Organization(CRO)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Bioclinica

7.2. BioTelemetry, Inc.

7.3. Banook Group

7.4. Biotrial

7.5. Certara, L.P.

7.6. Celerion

7.7. Covance Inc.

7.8. ERT, Inc.

7.9. IQVIA Inc.

7.10. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

7.11. Medpace

7.12. Ncardia

7.13. PhysioStim

7.14. Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

7.15. Richmond Pharmacology

7.16. Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

7.17. SGS SA

7.18. Spaulding Clinical Research, LLC



