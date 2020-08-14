Ohio, USA, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAACredit is based in Columbus, Ohio and founded by Breanna Walker. Breanna, single mom of twins, knew that she wanted more for her life and her children. After years of struggling with bad credit and making ends meet, she took various courses and mastered the Federal Laws that helped her fix her own credit report. Doing so, eliminated some debt which also helped her organize her finances. “I started out with 550 and increased my Credit Score to over 760s, in the matter of months. Without Good Credit, I wouldn’t have my car, house or be able to provide stability for my kids. I was able to leverage my credit, to improve my life, family and help me get back on my feet.” said Breanna.

After telling her friends and family about how she fixed her credit, they soon wanted her to fix their credit report as well. She knew then, from freely wanting to help others, that this was her passion. What started out, helping herself, friends and family, soon grew to AAACredit, helping clients all over the United States fix their credit.

Majority of Americans have credit issues that's hindering their ability to obtain other credit. Some of them are in a dilemma on how to fix it, while others do not have enough knowledge about establishing and fixing their credit effectively and efficiently. Due to this lack of awareness, most of the customers end up facing more financial struggles and their credit score remaining low.

AAACredit is an all-in-one solution to provide answers to these credit concerns and also dispense solutions to overcome the credit challenges they are facing. At AAACredit, they have years of experience, dealing with every type of report and fixing poor credit scores via removing negative, inaccurate accounts from credit reports and assisting with rebuilding credit accounts.

AAACredit is affordable, trustworthy and provides the client with excellent results, while unlocking deeper value in each customer engagement. “At AAACredit, our goal is to help you reach your credit goals and educate you to help you maintain long term goals. We’re here every step of the way!” said Breanna.

AAACredit restoration technique is different and their action plan is tailored based on the customer's credit report. The process is pretty efficient as well. Credit completion is based on the client’s report but initial results can be seen usually within just 1-2 months and an average of 6 months. Timeframe to complete is given during the Credit Analysis step but AAACredit’s target goal is to complete the client's credit file in 6 months and less. The company has had great success with removing bankruptcies, collections, charge-offs, repossessions, medical bills, utilities, credit card debt, inquiries, old addresses, tax liens and student loans from credit reports. AAACredit is confident in removing negative information from the reports, which enables them to offer the clients with a flawless money back guarantee system.

Commenting on the company’s foray into the market, Breanna explained; “I have many years of experience in evaluating credit and guiding consumers to assert their legal rights. I love making an impact in my client's life! My goal is to help clients improve their overall credibility by removing derogatory marks and/or adding credit enhancements, such as Tradelines. Fixing Credit is my PASSION! I work tirelessly to ensure my clients meet their goals of purchasing a car, home, obtaining personal loans etc. I’m driven by RESULTS and very persistent, I do not take NO for an answer because there’s always a solution! Majority of Americans have poor credit and I feel it’s my job to raise awareness that YOU can fix your credit! And I CAN help you!”

The company believes that it is their years of experience tied with their technique, process, and passion for client results, that stand them in good stead to make AAACredit, one of the Best Credit Restoration Companies, in this sector in 2020 and years to come.

