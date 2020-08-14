DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi Technology Solutions , a division of CSPi Inc . (NASDAQ: CSPI) and an award winning solution provider that delivers Managed IT Services, Professional IT Services, and Cloud Services announces it ranked in the Top 100 best companies to work for in Florida for the third consecutive year by Florida Trend magazine.

Florida Trend annually ranks the top 100 companies in small, medium, and large employer categories. CSPi Technology Solutions ranked 23rd in the medium-company (50-249 employees) category. Companies that participate, undergo an evaluation of workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, along with a confidential survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“It’s a source of pride to be ranked for three consecutive years as a great place to work,” Victor Dellovo, CSPi’s CEO commented when he received the news. He further stated, “We built this company around a core set of values that guide its interactions, decisions, and leadership. The result is a culture that puts our employees at the center and creates an environment where people are valued, heard, respected, inspired, and committed to serving our clients. Our employees contribute to CSPI’s success every day, and I could not be prouder of the legacy we’re continuing to build.”

Peter Kaufman, Vice President, Advanced Technology at CSPi Technology Solutions added, “It’s our belief that the best way we can ensure great results is to build a great team built on a positive culture that supports diversity, creativity and passion for what we do.”

Nick Monfreda, Vice President, Managed & Strategic Services at CSPi Technology Solutions noted, “It is exciting to see that our investment in our employee culture is paying off. When our employees are satisfied, it makes it easier for us to deliver our services to our clients and to maintain higher client satisfaction.”

CSPi Technology Solutions exemplifies the above sentiments, as a tightly integrated team flourishing in a collaborative and inclusive culture. Our employees are inspired to always raise the bar on performance; strive for operational excellence; dedicated to customer’s success; continuously innovate for process improvement which results in increased quality of service for our customers.

"An impressive list of Florida companies... that know how to do it right!" says Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. "When faced with the challenges during these uncertain times, many of these companies didn't flinch. Knowing they needed to pivot, shift working conditions, maintain morale, provide safe working environments and still drive business opportunities, they got it done... these best companies provide inspiration and lessons we can all learn from."

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to www.FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions possesses the expertise and service scope – including Managed IT Services, Professional IT Services and Cloud Services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. We specialize in Network Solutions; Wireless and Mobility; Unified Communications and Collaboration; Data Center Solutions; and Advanced Security. By partnering with the best-in-class technology providers , we deliver innovative IT solutions to meet our client’s specific technical requirements to produce their desired business outcomes.

We support the entire IT lifecycle, benefiting our clients with rapid adoption of new technologies and time to market. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the expensive cost, our catalog of Managed IT and Cloud Services providing 24×365 proactive support, is the perfect choice. For more information, please visit www.CSPitechsolutions.com .

