New York City, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



August 21st @ 2 pm ET

Register @ https://bit.ly/2PNKcka



CommPRO is honored to be working with The Museum of Public Relations and LEVICK on this new series entitled Conversations with America’s Legends, kicking off with Ambassador Andrew Young on Friday, August 21st.



Hear Amb. Andrew Young address some of the most pressing concerns of the day — from racial unrest and worsening economic disparities, to the impact of COVID and the faltering reputation of America on the world stage.



Young, now 88, was a close colleague of Martin Luther King, Jr., and was there in Memphis on the day King was assassinated. In 1973, he was elected a U.S. Representative from the State of Georgia. Pres. Pres. Jimmy Carter named him as an Ambassador to the U.N., the first African-American to serve in that role. Following that, he was elected Mayor of Atlanta, a position he held until 1990.



Amb. Young will be interviewed by Richard Levick, Esq., Chairman & CEO, LEVICK and Bill Ide, III, Partner, Corporate Governance, Akerman.