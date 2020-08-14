XI'AN, China, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG ) ("CREG" or "the Company"), an industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, today reported certain highlights of its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



“As of June 30, 2020, we maintained a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately $62.7 million,” stated Mr. Guohua Ku, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "In addition, our company successfully collected approximately $2.8 million from overdue accounts receivable in the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020. Coupled with our continuing cost cutting efforts throughout our entire organization, our company has recognized net income of $993,940 in this quarter, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share. We are executing what we believe is a clear plan to manage our business efficiently and effectively through the coronavirus pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and teams. We believe our financial position and contingency plans will allow us to retain the financial flexibility to pursue the fast-growing smart power sector. We feel we are back on track to continue evaluating several exciting strategic opportunities to reinvest in innovative growth initiatives. We expect to reposition our energy sustainability business in direct relation to smart power integrated solutions to vastly improve climate change efficiency in China in order to better serve our clients, employees and shareholders. As such, we will maintain our focus on expense and working capital discipline, so that we can move forward with a strengthened platform to attempt to capitalize on the significant opportunities we see for growth.”

Financial Summary for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $62.7 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately $46.5 million as compared to approximately $16.2 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net sales were nil as compared to $80,924 for the same period of 2019, due to the shutdown of our business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income from operations was approximately $1.4 million, due to the reversal of bad debts allowance compared to approximately loss from operations of approximately $3.3 million.

Net income for three months ended June 30, 2020 was $993,940 or $0.43 per fully diluted share compared to a net loss of approximately $5.3 million or $(0.33) per fully diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of net loss of approximately $6.5 million. This decrease in net loss was mainly due to the decrease in operating expenses resulting from a reversal of bad debts expense as described above.

CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



JUNE 30,

2020

(UNAUDITED) DECEMBER

31,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 62,666,385 $ 16,221,297 Accounts receivable, net 31,793,218 42,068,760 Interest receivable on sales type leases - 5,245,244 Prepaid expenses 51,078 52,760 Other receivables 44,653 1,031,143 Total current assets 94,555,334 64,619,204 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment in sales-type leases, net - 8,287,560 Long term deposit - 15,712 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 21,655 54,078 Property and equipment, net 26,649,769 27,044,385 Construction in progress - 23,824,202 Total non-current assets 26,671,424 59,225,937 TOTAL ASSETS $ 121,226,758 $ 123,845,141 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,168,116 $ 2,200,220 Taxes payable 2,483,681 4,087,642 Accrued interest on notes 3,935 - Notes payable, net of unamortized OID 913,410 - Accrued liabilities and other payables 1,165,256 1,184,751 Operating lease liability 25,611 56,755 Due to related parties 28,720 41,174 Interest payable on entrusted loans 8,711,500 8,200,044 Entrusted loan payable 20,181,378 20,480,214 Total current liabilities 35,681,607 36,250,800 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Accrued interest on notes - 368,362 Income tax payable 5,782,625 5,782,625 Notes payable, net of unamortized OID - 1,552,376 Long term payable 423,759 430,034 Entrusted loan payable 282,506 286,689 Refundable deposit from customers for systems leasing - 544,709 Total noncurrent liabilities 6,488,890 8,964,795 Total liabilities 42,170,497 45,215,595 CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS (NOTE 17 & 18) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,493,197

shares and 2,032,721 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively 2,493 2,033 Additional paid in capital 117,995,829 116,682,374 Statutory reserve 14,666,206 14,525,712 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,415,203 ) (6,132,614 ) Accumulated deficit (46,193,064 ) (46,447,959 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 79,056,262 78,629,546 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 121,226,758 $ 123,845,141







CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, THREE MONTHS

ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Contingent rental income $ - $ 702,973 $ - $ 80,924 Interest income on sales-type leases - 173,360 - - Total operating income - 876,333 - 80,924 Operating expenses Bad debts (reversal) (1,649,622 ) 2,824,903 (1,649,622 ) 2,716,507 Loss on disposal of systems - 1,264,256 - - General and administrative 390,864 2,017,336 236,686 682,912 Total operating (income) expenses (1,258,758 ) 6,106,495 (1,412,936 ) 3,399,419 Income (loss) from operations 1,258,758 (5,230,162 ) 1,412,936 (3,318,495 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Loss on note redemption / conversion (198,330 ) (893,958 ) (95,163 ) - Interest income 72,617 82,610 45,611 41,498 Interest expense (697,028 ) (3,793,920 ) (341,784 ) (1,861,815 ) Other income (expenses), net (40,628 ) 344,003 (27,660 ) (19,450 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (863,369 ) (4,261,265 ) (418,996 ) (1,839,767 ) Income (loss) before income tax 395,389 (9,491,427 ) 993,940 (5,158,262 ) Income tax (benefit) expense - (2,286,044 ) - 104,827 Net income (loss) attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation 395,389 (7,205,383 ) 993,940 (5,263,089 ) Other comprehensive items Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (1,282,589 ) (96,559 ) 58,688 (1,907,185 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation $ (887,200 ) $ (7,301,942 ) $ 1,052,628 $ (7,170,274 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,226,282 13,914,784 2,317,223 15,743,533 Basic and diluted loss per share $ 0.18 $ (0.52 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.33 )





CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 395,389 $ (7,205,383 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization of OID and debt issuing costs of notes 39,583 72,161 Stock compensation expense 10,999 - Operating lease expenses 32,502 - Bad debts expense (reversal) (1,649,622 ) 2,824,901 Loss on disposal of 40% ownership of Fund Management Co - 47,267 Loss on transfer of Chengli Boxing system - 634,963 Loss on transfer of Xuzhou Huayu system - 403,922 Loss on transfer of Shenqiu Phase I & II systems - 211,975 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 293 Loss on notes redemption / conversion 198,330 893,958 Changes in deferred tax - (2,364,088 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Interest receivable on sales type leases - (173,360 ) Collection of principal on sales type leases 13,879,575 - Accounts receivable 35,552,191 65,001 Prepaid expenses 919 - Other receivables (3,589 ) (1,074,031 ) Accounts payable - (2,888,301 ) Taxes payable (2,121,622 ) (1,283,246 ) Payment of lease liability (31,174 ) - Interest payable on entrusted loan 635,375 3,720,566 Accrued liabilities and other payables 57,740 (371,026 ) Refundable deposit for systems leasing - (486,668 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 46,996,596 (6,971,096 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from disposal of property & equipment - 5,162 Net cash provided by investing activities - 5,162 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of notes payable - 2,000,000 Issuance of common stock - 3,309,475 Net cash provided by financing activities - 5,309,475 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH (551,508 ) (80,341 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 46,445,088 (1,736,800 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 16,221,297 53,223,142 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 62,666,385 $ 51,486,342 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax paid $ - $ 225,784 Interest paid $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities Transfer of Tian’an project from construction in progress to accounts receivable $ 23,635,489 $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities Transfer of Xuzhou Huayu Project and Shenqiu Phase I & II projects to Mr. Bai $ - $ 35,938,441 Conversion of convertible debt into common shares $ - $ 1,070,000 Conversion of long-term notes into common shares $ 1,104,586 $ -



