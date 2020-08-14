XI'AN, China, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) ("CREG" or "the Company"), an industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, today reported certain highlights of its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“As of June 30, 2020, we maintained a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately $62.7 million,” stated Mr. Guohua Ku, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "In addition, our company successfully collected approximately $2.8 million from overdue accounts receivable in the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020. Coupled with our continuing cost cutting efforts throughout our entire organization, our company has recognized net income of $993,940 in this quarter, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share. We are executing what we believe is a clear plan to manage our business efficiently and effectively through the coronavirus pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and teams. We believe our financial position and contingency plans will allow us to retain the financial flexibility to pursue the fast-growing smart power sector. We feel we are back on track to continue evaluating several exciting strategic opportunities to reinvest in innovative growth initiatives. We expect to reposition our energy sustainability business in direct relation to smart power integrated solutions to vastly improve climate change efficiency in China in order to better serve our clients, employees and shareholders. As such, we will maintain our focus on expense and working capital discipline, so that we can move forward with a strengthened platform to attempt to capitalize on the significant opportunities we see for growth.” 

Financial Summary for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

  • Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $62.7 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately $46.5 million as compared to approximately $16.2 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Net sales were nil as compared to $80,924 for the same period of 2019, due to the shutdown of our business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Income from operations was approximately $1.4 million, due to the reversal of bad debts allowance compared to approximately loss from operations of approximately $3.3 million.
  • Net income for three months ended June 30, 2020 was $993,940 or $0.43 per fully diluted share compared to a net loss of approximately $5.3 million or $(0.33) per fully diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of net loss of approximately $6.5 million. This decrease in net loss was mainly due to the decrease in operating expenses resulting from a reversal of bad debts expense as described above.

CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
  

  JUNE 30,
2020
(UNAUDITED)		  DECEMBER
31,
2019		 
       
ASSETS      
       
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash $62,666,385  $16,221,297 
Accounts receivable, net  31,793,218   42,068,760 
Interest receivable on sales type leases  -   5,245,244 
Prepaid expenses  51,078   52,760 
Other receivables  44,653   1,031,143 
         
Total current assets  94,555,334   64,619,204 
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Investment in sales-type leases, net  -   8,287,560 
Long term deposit  -   15,712 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  21,655   54,078 
Property and equipment, net  26,649,769   27,044,385 
Construction in progress  -   23,824,202 
         
Total non-current assets  26,671,424   59,225,937 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $121,226,758  $123,845,141 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable $2,168,116  $2,200,220 
Taxes payable  2,483,681   4,087,642 
Accrued interest on notes  3,935   - 
Notes payable, net of unamortized OID  913,410   - 
Accrued liabilities and other payables  1,165,256   1,184,751 
Operating lease liability  25,611   56,755 
Due to related parties  28,720   41,174 
Interest payable on entrusted loans  8,711,500   8,200,044 
Entrusted loan payable  20,181,378   20,480,214 
         
Total current liabilities  35,681,607   36,250,800 
         
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accrued interest on notes  -   368,362 
Income tax payable  5,782,625   5,782,625 
Notes payable, net of unamortized OID  -   1,552,376 
Long term payable  423,759   430,034 
Entrusted loan payable  282,506   286,689 
Refundable deposit from customers for systems leasing  -   544,709 
         
Total noncurrent liabilities  6,488,890   8,964,795 
         
Total liabilities  42,170,497   45,215,595 
         
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS (NOTE 17 & 18)        
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,493,197
shares and 2,032,721 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019, respectively		  2,493   2,033 
Additional paid in capital  117,995,829   116,682,374 
Statutory reserve  14,666,206   14,525,712 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (7,415,203)  (6,132,614)
Accumulated deficit  (46,193,064)  (46,447,959)
         
Total Company stockholders’ equity  79,056,262   78,629,546 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $121,226,758  $123,845,141 



CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)

  SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,		  THREE MONTHS
ENDED JUNE 30,		 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
             
Revenue            
Contingent rental income $-  $702,973  $-  $80,924 
                 
Interest income on sales-type leases  -   173,360   -   - 
                 
Total operating income  -   876,333   -   80,924 
                 
Operating expenses                
Bad debts (reversal)  (1,649,622)  2,824,903   (1,649,622)  2,716,507 
Loss on disposal of systems  -   1,264,256   -   - 
General and administrative  390,864   2,017,336   236,686   682,912 
                 
Total operating (income) expenses  (1,258,758)  6,106,495   (1,412,936)  3,399,419 
                 
Income (loss) from operations  1,258,758   (5,230,162)  1,412,936   (3,318,495)
                 
Non-operating income (expenses)                
Loss on note redemption / conversion  (198,330)  (893,958)  (95,163)  - 
Interest income  72,617   82,610   45,611   41,498 
Interest expense  (697,028)  (3,793,920)  (341,784)  (1,861,815)
Other income (expenses), net  (40,628)  344,003   (27,660)  (19,450)
                 
Total non-operating expenses, net  (863,369)  (4,261,265)  (418,996)  (1,839,767)
                 
Income (loss) before income tax  395,389   (9,491,427)  993,940   (5,158,262)
Income tax (benefit) expense  -   (2,286,044)  -   104,827 
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation  395,389   (7,205,383)  993,940   (5,263,089)
                 
Other comprehensive items                
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)  (1,282,589)  (96,559)  58,688   (1,907,185)
                 
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation $(887,200) $(7,301,942) $1,052,628  $(7,170,274)
                 
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding  2,226,282   13,914,784   2,317,223   15,743,533 
                 
Basic and diluted loss per share $0.18  $(0.52) $0.43  $(0.33)


CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
  

  SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,		 
  2020  2019 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income (loss) $395,389  $(7,205,383)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss)        
to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Amortization of OID and debt issuing costs of notes  39,583   72,161 
Stock compensation expense  10,999   - 
Operating lease expenses  32,502   - 
Bad debts expense (reversal)  (1,649,622)  2,824,901 
Loss on disposal of 40% ownership of Fund Management Co  -   47,267 
Loss on transfer of Chengli Boxing system  -   634,963 
Loss on transfer of Xuzhou Huayu system  -   403,922 
Loss on transfer of Shenqiu Phase I & II systems  -   211,975 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets  -   293 
Loss on notes redemption / conversion  198,330   893,958 
Changes in deferred tax  -   (2,364,088)
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Interest receivable on sales type leases  -   (173,360)
Collection of principal on sales type leases  13,879,575   - 
Accounts receivable  35,552,191   65,001 
Prepaid expenses  919   - 
Other receivables  (3,589)  (1,074,031)
Accounts payable  -   (2,888,301)
Taxes payable  (2,121,622)  (1,283,246)
Payment of lease liability  (31,174)  - 
Interest payable on entrusted loan  635,375   3,720,566 
Accrued liabilities and other payables  57,740   (371,026)
Refundable deposit for systems leasing  -   (486,668)
         
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  46,996,596   (6,971,096)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from disposal of property & equipment  -   5,162 
         
Net cash provided by investing activities  -   5,162 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Issuance of notes payable  -   2,000,000 
Issuance of common stock  -   3,309,475 
         
Net cash provided by financing activities  -   5,309,475 
         
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH  (551,508)  (80,341)
         
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH  46,445,088   (1,736,800)
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD  16,221,297   53,223,142 
         
CASH, END OF PERIOD $62,666,385  $51,486,342 
         
Supplemental cash flow data:        
Income tax paid $-  $225,784 
Interest paid $-  $- 
         
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities        
Transfer of Tian’an project from construction in progress to accounts receivable $23,635,489  $- 
         
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities        
Transfer of Xuzhou Huayu Project and Shenqiu Phase I & II projects to Mr. Bai $-  $35,938,441 
Conversion of convertible debt into common shares $-  $1,070,000 
Conversion of long-term notes into common shares $1,104,586  $- 


