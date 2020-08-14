BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care, specializing in regenerative rehabilitation treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Recent Financial and Select Corporate Highlights:

Completed a $2.65 million offering of common stock



Received more than $2.1 million in financial aid from the US Department of Health and Human Services and Small Business Administration



Announced results from an internal analysis of treatment outcomes for musculoskeletal conditions showing over 80% of IMAC patients reported improvement in movement



Wellness Membership subscribers increased 30% during the quarter to 637 members



Headcount was 133 employees at June 30, down 16% for the year



On July 24, 2020, sold real estate in Lexington, Kentucky in a sale-leaseback transaction for a sale price of $1,300,000, eliminating $1,232,000 of liabilities, while entering into a five-year lease of the property with the purchaser



Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization to initiate a clinical study of its umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease

“The COVID-19 pandemic impacted on our day-to-day business, as reflected in decreases in key financial measurements compared to the previous quarter and the same period during 2019. While there was a decrease in patient visits and revenue, our implementation of advanced telemedicine therapy, acceleration of expense synergies, and utilization of government-sponsored aid helped us avoid a catastrophic reduction in business. We have already witnessed a recovery in business as evidenced in same-store visit growth of 7% in June 2020 as compared to June 2019,” noted Jeffrey Ervin, IMAC’s Chief Executive Officer.

“In addition, we received clearance to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of our umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells to improve movement for Parkinson’s disease patients. We appreciate the FDA for authorizing the trial to be conducted in IMAC clinics and our medical doctors are excited to be part of the process, which will significantly reduce trial costs. We are working to combine our already established movement and balance services with proprietary neurological services to expand our patient profile and competitive advantage beyond traditional rehabilitation centers. Furthermore, we believe our stem cell product could provide us with revenue expansion opportunities if our trial is successful.”

Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Patient service revenues decreased 32% to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19. Patient service revenues decreased 10% to $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This decrease is attributable to the IMAC Chicago and IMAC Florida acquisitions that occurred in April 2019 and January 2020, respectively, along with the impact of COVID-19.

Net cash provided by financing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.9 million, including proceeds from notes payable, net of related fees and payments, which totaled $2.1 million, and proceeds from the issuance of common stock of $3.8 million. Net cash provided by financing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $4.1 million, including proceeds from our initial public offering, net of related fees.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement-restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, one Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center, and three IMAC Regeneration Centers sponsored by Mike Ditka. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 2,802,769 $ 373,689 Accounts receivable, net 1,489,872 1,258,325 Deferred compensation, current portion 263,859 312,258 Other assets 336,958 633,303 Total current assets 4,893,458 2,577,575 Property and equipment, net 3,293,992 3,692,009 Other assets: Goodwill 2,040,696 2,040,696 Intangible assets, net 7,081,218 7,169,072 Deferred equity costs 143,655 170,274 Deferred compensation, net of current portion 356,085 549,563 Security deposits 451,284 499,488 Right of use asset 3,600,198 3,719,401 Total other assets 13,673,136 14,148,494 Total assets $ 21,860,586 $ 20,418,078 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,543,165 $ 2,909,666 Patient deposits 351,142 189,691 Notes payable, current portion, net of deferred loan costs 4,471,874 1,422,554 Finance lease obligation, current portion 17,853 17,473 Line of credit 79,961 79,961 Liability to issue common stock, current portion 326,356 421,044 Operating lease liability, current portion 980,967 1,025,247 Total current liabilities 8,771,318 6,065,636 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable, net of current portion 1,232,677 2,109,065 Finance lease obligation, net of current portion 57,542 66,565 Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion 362,979 578,866 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,482,242 3,660,654 Other non-current liabilities 30,000 - Total liabilities 13,936,758 12,480,786 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, nil issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 authorized, 11,839,973 and 8,913,258 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 11,834 8,907 Additional paid-in capital 24,079,504 20,050,634 Accumulated deficit (13,806,283 ) (10,042,050 ) Non-controlling interest (2,361,227 ) (2,080,199 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,923,828 7,937,292 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 21,860,586 $ 20,418,078

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Patient revenues, net $ 2,572,580 $ 3,756,755 $ 5,881,649 $ 6,526,583 Management fees - - 12,487 - Total revenue 2,572,580 3,756,755 5,894,136 6,526,583 Operating expenses: Patient expenses 405,367 927,778 785,184 1,363,907 Salaries and benefits 2,334,249 2,593,209 5,260,399 4,657,832 Share-based compensation 121,945 171,590 203,029 175,339 Advertising and marketing 174,350 349,328 416,167 696,344 Grant funds (415,978 ) - (415,978 ) - General and administrative 1,208,457 1,429,822 2,444,595 2,407,191 Depreciation and amortization 453,651 396,989 904,146 682,556 Total operating expenses 4,282,041 5,868,716 9,597,542 9,983,169 Operating loss (1,709,461 ) (2,111,961 ) (3,703,406 ) (3,456,586 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 39 5 39 5 Other income (expenses) - 665 - (15,290 ) Beneficial conversion interest expense - - - (639,159 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (109,544 ) - (109,544 ) - Loss on disposal of assets (21,225 ) - (21,225 ) - Interest expense (134,921 ) (85,210 ) (211,125 ) (115,881 ) Total other (expenses) (265,651 ) (84,540 ) (341,855 ) (770,325 ) Net loss before income taxes (1,975,112 ) (2,196,501 ) (4,045,261 ) (4,226,911 ) Income taxes - - - - Net loss (1,975,112 ) (2,196,501 ) (4,045,261 ) (4,226,911 ) Net loss (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest (55,576 ) 295,733 281,028 726,956 Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings, Inc. $ (2,030,688 ) $ (1,900,768 ) $ (3,764,233 ) $ (3,499,955 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 10,184,294 8,106,177 9,897,773 7,018,559

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Common Stock Additional Non- Number of

Shares Par Paid-In-

Capital Controlling

Interest Accumulated Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2018 4,553,623 $ 4,534 $ 1,233,966 $ (1,625,840 ) $ (3,544,820 ) $ (3,932,160 ) Common stock issued for initial public offering proceeds, net of related fees 850,000 850 3,503,314 - - 3,504,164 Issuance of common stock in connection with convertible notes 449,217 449 2,245,636 - - 2,246,085 Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions 1,410,183 1,410 7,247,798 - - 7,249,208 Exercise of warrants 9,900 10 49,490 - - 49,500 Net loss - - - (431,223 ) (1,599,187 ) (2,030,410 ) Balance, March 31, 2019 7,252,923 7,253 14,280,204 (2,057,063 ) (5,144,007 ) 7,086,387 Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions 1,002,306 1,002 4,072,436 - - 4,073,438 Exercise of warrants 61,569 62 307,783 - - 307,845 Issuance of employee stock options - - 16,216 - - 16,216 Net loss - - - (295,733 ) (1,900,768 ) (2,351,875 ) Balance, June 30, 2019 8,316,798 $ 8,317 $ 18,676,639 $ (2,352,796 ) $ (7,044,775 ) $ 9,287,385





Common Stock Additional Non- Number of

Shares Par Paid-In-

Capital Controlling

Interest Accumulated Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2019 8,913,258 $ 8,907 $ 20,050,634 $ (2,080,199 ) $ (10,042,050 ) $ 7,937,292 Issuance of common stock 1,095,840 1,096 1,376,122 - - 1,377,218 Issuance of employee stock options - - 38,359 - - 38,359 Net loss - - - (336,604 ) (1,733,545 ) (2,070,149 ) Balance, March 31, 2020 10,009,098 10,003 21,465,115 (2,416,803 ) (11,775,595 ) 7,282,720 Issuance of common stock 1,830,875 1,831 2,576,820 - - 2,578,651 Issuance of employee stock options - - 37,569 - - 37,569 Net income (loss) - - - 55,576 (2,030,688 ) (1,975,112 ) Balance, June 30, 2020 11,839,973 $ 11,834 $ 24,079,504 $ (2,361,227 ) $ (13,806,283 ) $ 7,923,828

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,045,261 ) $ (4,226,911 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 904,146 682,556 Beneficial conversion interest expense - 639,159 Share based compensation 203,030 175,339 Loss on disposition of assets (16,577 ) - (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable, net (210,707 ) (259,712 ) Other assets 299,721 (98,685 ) Security deposits 48,204 (70,773 ) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (329,056 ) 675,820 Patient deposits 161,451 861,409 Lease incentive obligation - (57,262 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,985,049 ) (1,679,060 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (10,511 ) (389,469 ) Purchase of license fee (243,750 ) - Acquisition of IMAC Florida (Note 6) (200,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (454,261 ) (389,469 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of related fees - 3,839,482 Proceeds from warrants exercised - 357,345 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,774,617 - Proceeds from notes payable 2,891,520 100,000 Payments on notes payable (719,104 ) (54,377 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (70,000 ) - Proceeds from line of credit - 20,000 Payments on line of credit - (150,000 ) Payments on finance lease obligation (8,643 ) (6,835 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,868,390 4,105,615 Net increase in cash 2,429,080 2,037,086 Cash, beginning of period 373,689 194,316 Cash, end of period $ 2,802,769 $ 2,231,402 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 56,058 $ 30,671 Non cash financing and investing: Debt discount notes payable $ 115,000 $ - Business acquisition via stock issuance $ - $ 3,771,978

