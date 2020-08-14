VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Plus Mining Inc. (“Gold Plus” or the “Company”) (CSE :GPMI) is pleased to announce it has retained Mr. Mike Kilbourne as its Qualified Person and Consulting Geologist to oversee exploration initiatives for some of its portfolio of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions. The Company’s properties are located in: the prolific “Golden Triangle” of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich “Red Lake” mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the “Chapais-Chibougamau” mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.



Mr. Kilbourne graduated from the University of Western Ontario in 1985 with an Honours BSc. in Geology. His first field season was in 1980, representing over 40 years in the industry. Mr. Kilbourne’s career has involved holding various executive positions for junior resource companies, gold production geologist for open pit, underground bulk and narrow vein mining, and long term mine planning for the 10+ simultaneous US aggregate operations. He has supervised and managed over 100,000 meters of diamond drilling in Archean precious and base metal projects and recently surpassed generating over 700 exploration targets across North America and Mexico for a private firm.

Company CEO and Director Spencer Smyl states, “Mr. Kilbourne brings a track record of success and extensive experience to Gold Plus Mining. We are planning multiple exploration programs for this 2020 season with Gold prices recently surpassing all time highs.”

Private Placement

As previously announced on July 27 and August 10, 2020, the Company is currently working on non-brokered non-flow through private placement of up to $1,100,000 consisting of up to 7,333,333 units at $0.15 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.30 for a two-year term. As well as a flow through unit private placement of up to $800,000 consisting of up to 4,000,000 units at $0.20 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.30 for a two-year term. The Company may pay a finder's fee paid in accordance with applicable laws.

About Gold Plus Mining Inc.

Gold Plus Mining is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions. Our growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific “Golden Triangle” of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich “Red Lake” mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the “Chapais-Chibougamau” mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

