STOW, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtNetPlus , an IT Managed Service provider with over 20 years of experience serving businesses in Northeast Ohio, is celebrating the 4th award received this year for the company’s continued growth and success.



Most recently, AtNetPlus was named one of the top Managed Service Providers for Small to Medium-sized Businesses across the globe on the Channel Futures SMB Hot 101 list. With qualifying metrics such as annual revenue and profit margins in addition to innovation, company health, and growth, AtNetPlus was able to secure placement alongside 100 other MSPs who specialize in providing excellent technology service to Small to Medium-Sized Businesses.

Earlier this year, AtNetPlus was also named a winner of the 2020 Ohio Success Awards, The Channel Company – CRN MSP 500 List, as well as the National Sales and Marketing Executives Award.

“We are humbled by these achievements that reflect both the hard work of our staff who provide excellent customer service as well as our amazing clients and partners in the Northeast Ohio community.” – Marissa Morris, Marketing Coordinator at AtNetPlus.

As an IT Managed Service provider, AtNetPlus helps businesses take control of their technology. They work with companies to implement the best solutions that fit their wants and needs – all within their budget. We offer peace of mind through 24 x 7 network monitoring, help desk support, security services, and business continuity/data backup solutions.

