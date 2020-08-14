TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As local communities and public authorities continue to struggle to acquire essential supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dinant has volunteered to provide more free food and sanitizing products to those most heavily impacted.

Since COVID-19 emerged, Dinant has donated over 137,000 pounds of food, 23,600 liters of disinfectants, and 36,000 units of soaps, benefiting over 152,000 vulnerable people in local communities throughout Honduras.

Company spokesman, Roger Pineda, said, “Dinant’s products have never been more important and more in demand. We continue to serve our loyal consumers with the essential food and cleaning products they need. However, many people have been badly impacted by the global pandemic and need a helping hand, and so we are working hard in our neighboring communities to distribute free snacks, foods and homecare products to the most vulnerable.”

By adapting to the global economic challenges, Dinant has been able to expand its operations to serve an increased base of loyal consumers with high quality products, while continuing to make social responsibility a key principle of its business model and maintaining high standards of environmental protection.

Mr. Pineda continued, “The hard work done by Dinant’s staff has been incredible. The quarantine restrictions have made many people’s jobs even more challenging and yet with creativity, innovation and hard work – all while keeping safe – our staff have dealt admirably with increased consumer demand. And they have risen to the challenge of providing essential products to those that need them most. We are so proud of the Dinant family.”

As Dinant is an agro-industrial company that manufactures products considered essential for people’s needs, the Honduran Authorities have permitted it to keep its facilities operating at 100%, ensuring that 7,200 staff remain in full employment and thousands of contractors, vendors and suppliers maintain their businesses.

About Corporación Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. For 60 years, Dinant has been leading efforts in Honduras to implement and update protocols that keep its staff and customers safe. Dinant has retained many internationally-renowned certifications such as ISO 14001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, and the SQF Safe Quality Food Program that rewards a culture of safe quality and encourages responsible manufacturing and agricultural processes.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporación Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

Roger Pineda Pinel Corporacion Dinant +504 2239-8800 roger.pineda@dinant.com