Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will announce the financial results for Q2 and first half 2020 on Thursday 20 August 2020 at 08:00 at Hotel Continental, Teatersalen 1, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo. The presentation will start with a delicious seafood breakfast served at 07:45.

Please note that the quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET. The presentation will also be available on Norwegian web cast at 08:00 am and English web cast from 01:00 pm on www.leroyseafood.com

In line with the authorities Covid-19 regulations, we must keep a register of who is present at events in a public place. We therefore ask for registration with name and contact information to Annichen.Edvardsen@leroy.no before Wednesday 19 August at 01:00 pm.

Welcome!

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act