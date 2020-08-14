PEACHTREE CITY, GA, USA (August 14, 2020), Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEACHTREE CITY, GA (August 14, 2020) -- Wencor Group (“Wencor”), a leading solutions provider to the aerospace aftermarket, today announced that Shawn Trogdon has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Mr. Trogdon succeeds Chris Curtis, who is stepping down as CEO on August 31 to pursue retirement.

Mr. Trogdon joined Wencor in 2014 as Global Controller and has held the CFO position at the company since 2016. He brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience in the aerospace industry, having consistently demonstrated an ability to build, grow and enable high-performing teams and businesses. Prior to Wencor, Shawn held senior finance positions at Wesco Aircraft Holdings, an aircraft parts distributor, Landmark Aerospace, an aviation services company and Grant Thornton, an independent audit, tax and advisory firm.

“As the aerospace industry navigates a complex and rapidly evolving environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe that Wencor has the unique opportunity to not only adapt and recover, but also emerge stronger and more resilient. Wencor remains committed to providing world-class customer excellence and innovative solutions to the aerospace aftermarket,” said Shawn Trogdon. “I also want to thank Chris for his leadership of our company over the past four years and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Mr. Curtis joined Wencor in 2016 as CEO, during which time he helped the Company grow its strategic customer relationships through Wencor’s Total Material Solutions programs, expand and deepen Wencor’s OEM supplier relationships, and improve the operational delivery and product development functions to deliver industry leading responsiveness, customer service, and economic value to Wencor’s airline and MRO customers.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Wencor for the last four years, and I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished,” said Chris Curtis. “Now is a natural time to transition leadership as Wencor enters its next chapter and Shawn is the ideal person to continue to grow Wencor’s business lines and deliver long-term value."

“We thank Chris for his contributions to the company and dedication to developing Wencor into a market leading aftermarket components and repair platform,” said Dan Zamlong, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus. “We are excited to continue to partner with Shawn for the next phase of the company’s growth. Shawn’s deep understanding of the industry and business will ensure Wencor’s continued execution on its mission to provide innovative solutions, particularly in the post-Covid world, that enable airlines and MRO providers to maintain aircraft with maximum reliability, availability and cost efficiency.”

About Wencor

Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Flight Line Products, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings, and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Miami, Seattle, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit www.wencorgroup.com.

