Mount Vernon, New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Center for Special Surgery in Fargo, North Dakota the patients, the staff, and their colleagues have come to expect the highest of standards for technological advances. The modern outpatient surgical facility contains fully equipped operating rooms and private recovery spaces with the latest and greatest in medical and surgical developments. To help integrate a modern concept for viewing surgeries the facility needed assistance from the audio visual world for viewing content in the highest possible resolution.

Installers at Site On Sound in Fargo, North Dakota know to turn to Key Digital not only for their award-winning and extensive hardware and software products portfolio, but also to utilize the company’s System Design Group (SDG). SDG provides the expertise to choose the components and design a system that will provide the utmost in presentation, quality, and functionality. The System Design Group works through any project and provides information, product choices, block diagrams, and pictures to make sure that all the conceptual and functional needs of the project are met.

Key Digital’s System Design Group helped Site On Sound build out the ideal proposal by designing a system using Key Digital’s high-quality and fully integrated hardware solutions and bridging the user-experience via a third-party control system. For this project the Center for Special Surgery needed to view the surgical microscopes on monitors in the operating room while also having the option to toggle and view real-time surgeries occurring in adjacent rooms.

Using Key Digital’s KD-Pro8x8D professional matrix switcher and the KD-X444L extender kit Site On Sound was able to deliver the video quality and high-speed switching desired.

The staff at the Center for Special Surgery loves that they can view multiple surgeries at one time from other surgical rooms. As an outpatient surgery center the same surgeon will often be tasked with multiple surgeries running back-to-back. While working with one patient the staff can monitor the prep work in an adjourning surgical room to save time and keep the rooms sterile by reducing the amount of foot traffic in and out of the rooms.

The KD-X444L was a crucial tool enabling the extension of UHD/4K video resolutions with HDR10 content over a single network wire from the surgical microscopes. KD-X444L supports extension of 18Gbps signals up to 100m via a single CAT6A shielded twisted pair or CAT7 cable. High bandwidth signal support and long range extension are complimented by Key Digital’s proprietary Full Buffer Technology which Site On Sound utilized to ensure proper HDMI handshaking was received by the cameras.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has lead the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

About Site On Sound

Site On Sound has been in business serving the Fargo Moorhead and Lakes communities since 1980. They offer custom installation and sales of consumer audio, video, mobile video, marine audio, and custom home theater as well as commercial audio & video.

For more information, visit their webpage at http://www.siteonsoundfargo.com/

Attachments

Masha Lakhter Key Digital Systems 914.667.9700 x 216 marketing@keydigital.com