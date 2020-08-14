SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-08-18
|Transaction type:
|SEK Credit
|Tender date:
|2020-08-18
|Time for submission of bids:
|11.00-11.30 (CEST)
|Payment date:
|2020-08-18 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2020-11-16
|Duration:
|13 weeks. For credit in consequence of the auction on 18 August 2020, the maturity is however 12 weeks and 6 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Lowest accepted bid volume
|SEK 50 million
|Maximum number of bids from each participant:
|1
|Rate
|Repo rate
|Transaction type:
|SEK Credit
|Tender date:
|2020-08-18
|Time for submission of bids:
|11.00-11.30 (CEST)
|Payment date:
|2020-08-18 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2021-02-15
|Duration:
|26 weeks. For credit in consequence of the auction on 18 August 2020, the maturity is however 25 weeks and 6 days.
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Lowest accepted bid volume
|SEK 50 million
|Maximum number of bids from each participant:
|1
|Rate
|Repo rate
All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on August 18, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se
Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)
Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
