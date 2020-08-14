Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-08-20

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2025-09-17﻿5535
SE00133584131.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-12-18579
SE00121936211.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-12-031589SE00116433861.50 %1,000 +/- 500
2025-06-18195SE00135460661.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-12-182412SE00126218521.00 %400 +/- 250
2025-09-17518SE00113092441.25 %400 +/- 250
2025-06-11146SE00133815711.00 %400 +/- 250

  

Settlement date 2020-08-24

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 20 2020


Highest permitted bid volume:  

1,000 SEK million in issue 5535

1,000 SEK million in issue 579

1,000 SEK million in issue 1589

1,000 SEK million in issue 195

400 SEK million in issue 2412

400 SEK million in issue 518

400 SEK million in issue 146


Maximum volume 5 billion SEK in total


Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON AUG 20, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se