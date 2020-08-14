SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced it has partnered with Babbly to develop and manage AWS infrastructure that helps parents track and improve their children’s early speech development. The partnership helps Babbly focus on making improvements to its application and adding features and capabilities to create a better customer experience.



Babbly is building an AI powered platform to help parents track their children’s speech development from birth to two years of age. The platform uses a combination of machine learning and expertise from pediatricians and language therapists to provide recommendations to parents on how they can play and interact with their babies to improve their development at the infantile stages.

“We were looking for an experienced partner that can help us achieve our desired production-ready infrastructure within a very short timeframe,” said Carla Margalef Bentabol, CTO and Co-Founder at Babbly. “Rackspace Technology came on board matching the high standards the Babbly team embodies and worked closely with us so we could release our application on schedule.”

The company was already utilizing AWS for its infrastructure and was intrigued by the breadth of AWS services available. Babbly sought a partner with deep expertise in the AWS platform who could help identify the particular services it needed to use, as well as execute on the implementation. Babbly chose Onica, a Rackspace Technology company and AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner, due to its deep expertise with DevOps and AWS services. Onica worked with Babbly to get its application ready for market, enhance their operations and maximize efficiency.

“Our team found collaborating with Babbly to be a thoroughly rewarding experience, as the work achieved through the application is fascinating and crucial to parents everywhere,” said Tolga Tarhan, CTO, Rackspace Technology. “It was a high priority goal throughout the project to ultimately support Babbly in establishing a strong foundation to build upon as they work to achieve HIPAA compliance.”

The Rackspace Technology team worked closely with Babbly’s development team to ensure that all requirements and pain points were factored into commencing the project.

About Rackspace Technology

