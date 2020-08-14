NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Ideanomics Inc. (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IDEX) between March 20, 2020 and June 25, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



If you purchased Ideanomics securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Ideanomics IDEX Shareholder Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) Ideanomics’ MEG Center in Qingdao was not “a one million square foot EV expo center”; (ii) the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (iii) the Company’s electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strong as Ideanomics had represented; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 25, 2020, analyst Hindenburg Research issued a series of tweets announcing Hindenburg's conclusion that Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) "is an egregious & obvious fraud." Hindenburg asserted that it found evidence that Ideanomics "doctored photos in its PR to suggest it owns/operates" a facility, and that this "strikes us as a clear effort by the company to manipulate the photographs in order to drive its stock price up." Hindenburg further asserted that it had an investigator who visited Ideanomics "supposed MEG sales center," and that the "facility is actually operated by almost 100 sales groups," none of whom had "heard of [Ideanomics] or MEG." Furthermore, Hindenburg stated that it had its "investigator call five of [Ideanomics'] purported customers that are helping drive its supposed [electric vehicle] business," and that "[n]one of them were aware of Ideanomics and none were able to confirm doing business with" Ideanomics.

Also on June 25, 2020, analyst J Capital Research issued a report on Ideanomics entitled "Champion of Promotes." J Capital wrote, in part, that "Ideanomics . . . is a zero. The company changes its name and promotional story so frequently that it's hard to keep up. One thing remains a constant, despite all the press releases, buzzwords and hype: shareholders get wiped out." J Capital continued, in a tweet, that "[w]e called all the 'buyers' named in [Ideanomics'] press releases this month. Not a single one had made a purchase. One of them thanked us for alerting them to 'fake news.'"

On this announcement, Ideanomics shares fell approximately 21% in one day, down to $2.44 per share from their June 24, 2020 close of $3.09 per share. Shares continued to plummet on June 26, 2020, closing at just $1.46 per share, a drop of approximately 53%.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

